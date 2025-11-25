Holm Developments, a Dubai-based real estate developer committed to creating quality-driven and design-led communities, officially launched its brand and first residential project, Holm One, during a high-profile event at Atlantis The Royal. The launch welcomed over 500 guests, including real estate brokers, investors, and influencers, marking the company’s formal entry into Dubai’s competitive property landscape.

Founded in 2023, Holm Developments was established with a clear vision: to bring thoughtful design, long-term value, and a human approach back to urban living. Fully self-funded and supported by its own land and construction capabilities, Holm's leadership brings over 20 years of UAE real estate experience, having contributed to and overseen key roles across numerous residential projects in the market.

Holm One, the company’s first project, is located in Jumeirah Garden City, a prime district positioned between DIFC and the Jumeirah coastline. The development offers a rare blend of central connectivity and residential calm, providing residents with quick access to Downtown Dubai, City Walk, major business districts, and the beach.

Positioned as Holm’s flagship development, Holm One reflects the brand’s long-term commitment to permanence, precision, and quality. The project consists of 218 units across eight floors, offering a curated selection of studios and one-bedroom apartments designed for young professionals, couples, and small families.

Speaking at the launch event, Sergey Avayan, Chief Executive Officer of Holm Developments, said: “Holm Developments was born from a simple idea: to create homes that reflect how people truly aspire to live. Not just spaces defined by square meters or finishes, but places shaped by comfort, functionality, and long-term value. We are not chasing numbers. We are building a brand that people can trust, a name that stands for care, vision, and integrity.”

Holm One is defined by clean lines, balanced proportions, and timeless architectural expression. The façade blends natural materials and soft neutral tones, creating an understated elegance that aligns with Holm’s design philosophy: quality over trends, functionality over flash. Inside, every layout has been shaped around the human experience. Spacious interiors, naturally lit rooms, modern finishes, and practical arrangements ensure comfort and ease. Each home includes an integrated smart-home system, while energy-efficient features support sustainability and reduced consumption. All units at Holm One will be delivered fully furnished, offering residents a complete, move-in-ready living experience that reflects Holm’s commitment to convenience, quality, and thoughtful design.

“This development represents more than a building,” said Mahmud Raad, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Holm. “It is an expression of how we believe people should live in a modern Dubai. We are not just building homes. We are building trust. Holm One sets the standard for everything that will follow.”

Residences start from AED 850,000 for studios and AED 1.4 million for one-bedroom apartments. The project is currently active on-site, with handover scheduled for Q1 2028.

Holm One’s amenities are designed to bring people together and support a balanced lifestyle. Residents will enjoy:

A temperature-controlled swimming pool with landscaped decks

A fully equipped fitness studio

A dedicated yoga space

Co-working lounges for professionals

Social zones to encourage neighbourly connection

Holm Developments’ long-term strategy focuses on delivering refined, mid to high-end residential communities across Dubai’s most connected areas. Future sites in Meydan and Business Bay are part of the company’s broader pipeline vision, reinforcing its mission to shape communities that are grounded, secure, inspired, and built to last.

About Holm Developments

Holm Developments is a Dubai-based real estate development company established in 2023, specializing in the delivery of mid- to high-end residential projects in key growth corridors across the city. Operating with a fully self-funded model, the company currently holds over AED 1.1 billion in land and construction guarantees. Led by a leadership team with over two decades of experience in the UAE property sector, Holm is committed to long-term value creation, meticulous quality control, and disciplined execution. Its development approach prioritizes full land ownership, architectural excellence, and efficient project delivery. With a vision to create enduring communities that blend design, functionality, and lifestyle, Holm is actively expanding its portfolio and shaping projects that will contribute to Dubai’s continued growth as a global real estate destination.

