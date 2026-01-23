Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Holcim has joined the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID) under the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), reinforcing its commitment to play an active role in shaping the future of low-carbon construction in the UAE and beyond.

Formalized during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2026, the membership marks a strategic milestone in Holcim UAE’s evolution from operational decarbonization to sector-wide leadership. Through AFID, Holcim is partnering with a government-led alliance, bringing its established expertise and operational leadership in sustainable building materials and solutions to policy and industry dialogues shaping the future of industrial activity in the UAE.

AFID brings together governments, international organizations, and leading industrial players to accelerate the implementation of technologies and practices across hard-to-abate sectors. Holcim’s participation reflects a deliberate focus on collaboration with policymakers and industry peers, ensuring that regulatory frameworks, investment signals, and technology pathways are informed by real-world industrial experience.

“Industry decarbonization requires practical action at scale, supported by the right policy direction. Joining AFID allows Holcim to engage at that intersection, bringing perspective shaped by practical experience to conversations that matter for the UAE’s low-carbon future,” said Ali Said, CEO of Holcim UAE and Oman.

AFID’s work spans priority areas such as Renewables, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage, Circularity, Green Hydrogen, Human Capital, and Climate-aligned Finance. These focus areas closely align with Holcim’s long-term strategy where sustainability underpins how the business operates, invests, and works with partners across its value chain.

By joining AFID, Holcim reinforces its positioning as a partner focused on contributing to the broader systems and collaborations that will define the future of sustainable construction in the United Arab Emirates and the wider region.

About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion in 2024,[1] creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 48,000 employees in 45 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling – powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, and ECOCycle®.



