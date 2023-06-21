Dubai, UAE: Leading regional learning and development consultancy, HNI, has been recognized for its pioneering approach to technology-based learning, winning the silver prize at the Employee Happiness Summit & Awards 2023. Founder and CEO of HNI, Hanan Nagi, collected the runners-up accolade for ‘Best use of Technology to Drive Learning Initiatives’ during the award ceremony staged at the Taj Business Bay, Dubai.

Honoured in the same category as industry leaders like du and GEMS Education, HNI was celebrated for its notable work to incorporate technology into training programs to help enhance the learning experience. Pioneering digital learning solutions even prior to the pandemic, HNI has built a reputation for using cutting-edge technology to deliver high-quality training programs through creative techniques such as virtual reality, gamification, and simulation.

Hanan explained, “Technology is a powerful tool that can transform the way people learn, and we have leveraged it to create engaging, interactive, immersive and personalized learning experiences that allow our clients to practice real-world scenarios in a safe and controlled environment. We have also invested in learning management systems that allow for personalized learning paths and real-time feedback. Our clients can track their progress, access learning resources, and collaborate with their peers and instructors in a digital environment.”

Hanan says the positive impact of technology use can be seen in the learning outcomes. She revealed, “By providing engaging, interactive, and personalized learning experiences, we have been able to improve retention rates and accelerate skills development. The results we have seen demonstrate the importance of incorporating technology into training programs to improve learning outcomes that drive business results.”

HNI were among the finalists in this year’s Employee Happiness Summit & Awards, which recognized companies across more than 20 different categories, with the aim of sharing and celebrating inspiring stories related to employee happiness. Staged by Plan3media, the Summit & Awards event was convened to spotlight organizations that truly embrace employee well-being.

On receiving the award, Hanan said, “We were extremely honoured to be shortlisted for this award among some of the leading names in technology-driven learning. To receive this prize is a testament to our mission to unite innovative approaches with world-class content, to embrace everything new technologies have to offer and to push the boundaries of training delivery to transform the learner experience.”

About HNI

HNI is a learning consultancy organisation headquartered in Dubai. Specialising in designing and developing leadership programs for managers at different levels of their career, as well as recent graduates, HNI provides world-class customised training in both English and Arabic. Through its customised, face-to-face, virtual and digital learning solution, HNI supports businesses and organisations across the Middle East and North Africa, USA and Europe. HNI’s extensive portfolio covers a diverse range of business, management and soft skills courses, customised to the needs of each client.