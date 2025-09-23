United Arab Emirates: HMS FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, a globally accredited hub for advanced sports medicine and rehabilitation, has launched a new Osteopathy service. Building on its international reputation, the Centre now brings a holistic, non-invasive therapy that supports both athletes and the wider community.

Osteopathy, widely adopted by elite athletes worldwide, is a safe and effective Patient-centered approach that restores mobility to improve physiology and supports the body’s natural healing processes. Using structural, myofascial, visceral, and cranial techniques, osteopaths address the musculoskeletal, nervous, immune, vascular, and lymphatic systems together, recognising that all are interlinked.

The new service will support patients with a broad range of conditions, from sports-related injuries and rehabilitation to everyday issues such as back and neck pain, posture correction, stress management, and even digestive functional disorders.

The department is led by Senior Osteopath Jean Francois Cauver, a French and English-speaking specialist with over 25 years of international experience, including senior roles in Paris, Beijing, and the Philippines, as well as academic contributions at the French Osteopathic College ESO-Paris.

"As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a hub for international sport, we are proud to introduce osteopathy at the HMS FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence. This service not only supports athletic performance and recovery but also provides solutions for the wider community facing everyday pain and stress," said Ala Atari, CEO of HMS Group.

With this launch, HMS FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence further strengthens its position as a leading destination for integrated healthcare, sports performance, and rehabilitation in the Middle East.

About HMS FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence

HMS FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence in Dubai is a globally accredited facility recognised by FIFA for its advanced expertise in sports medicine, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation. The Centre provides world-class, multidisciplinary care to athletes and the wider community, offering services that range from injury prevention and recovery to performance enhancement and holistic wellness. As part of HMS Group, the Centre combines international standards, innovative treatments, and specialised expertise to deliver patient-centred healthcare in the UAE.

About HMS Group

HMS Group is an Emirati-owned healthcare provider operating two multi-specialty hospitals, HMS Al Garhoud Hospital and HMS Mirdif Hospital, along with HMS FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence and HMS DXBone Excellence Center. With more than 150 doctors and serving over 500,000 patients annually from 80+ nationalities, HMS combines international standards with patient-first care across specialties including orthopaedics, sports medicine, plastic surgery, cardiology, urology, paediatrics, obstetrics & gynaecology, and preventive health.

