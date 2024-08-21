Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading smart facilities management (FM) solutions company HITEK Services, which is part of the Farnek group of companies, has acquired multiple prestigious contracts in Saudi Arabia, cementing its leadership in the delivery of cutting-edge FM solutions across the kingdom.

HITEK Services is a pioneering provider of technology-driven, facility management solutions, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. HITEK optimises facility performance and supports clients' strategic objectives across diverse industry sectors.

Strategic agreements with Saudi Arabian organisations such as the Safari Group and Omni Facility Management, underscore HITEK's diversity and commitment to supporting the kingdom’s development goals in healthcare, education, and cultural preservation.

HITEK's expanded partnership with the Safari Group a leading Riyadh-based conglomerate, focused on FM and construction, includes key projects such as the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the 176-bed Neuroscience and Trauma Care Center (NTCC) in Jeddah, which specialises in neurology and neurosurgery.

Javeria Aijaz, managing director of HITEK Services, said, “HITEK’s role is to ensure the smooth operation of this critical healthcare facility. Using our CAFMTEK solution, HITEK will help to digitalise work order, maintenance and asset management, by tailoring our system to meet KAPSH’s specific needs, affording seamless integration with existing processes and workflows.”

HITEK is also applying its proven methodologies to optimise the operations of the King Abdullah Pediatric Specialist Hospital (KAPSH) in Jeddah, focusing on patient comfort and safety. KAPSH is a 600-bed healthcare facility, the kingdom’s first and most advanced hospital providing tertiary pediatric care.

In addition, and in collaboration with Omni Facility Management, HITEK has also signed an independent three-year contract, to leverage its innovative solutions to enhance the operational efficiency and sustainability of a number of organisations such as the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University (PMU) a private non-profit university in Al-Khobar, contributing to a positive learning and research environment.

Sabith Sasikumar, head of facilities management at Omni commented, “HITEK addresses FM challenges faced by many of our clients, by providing an integrated solution that connects, tracks and monitors building assets, providing real time data.

“By connecting a building’s assets and data points using flexible, scalable and analytical platforms, the SAAS-based solution can also be managed from one central point, utilising IoT, Building Management Systems (BMS), Cloud, Machine Learning (ML) and AI technologies.

“This presents a holistic overview of all vital facility systems, which can reduce traditional manpower costs by up to 17% and enhance asset life cycles by digitalising FM service delivery.”

HITEK has also been tasked with preserving the infrastructure of the Historical Diriyah, Riyadh, (HDRI) a UNESCO World Heritage site, demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage through meticulous and digitalised facility management. HITEK’s scope of work for this three-year contract includes contract management, workflows, job plans, inventory management SLA and KPIs as well as dashboards and reports.

Aijaz added, “HDRI Management was looking for a cost efficient & paperless system, to enhance operational efficiency, increase compliance and safety with scalability and flexibility. HITEK ticked all of these boxes.

“These contracts not only represent significant business growth but also underscore our dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia's development goals in healthcare, education and cultural preservation. We are proud to partner with these leading organisations to create an effective and sustainable impact.”

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 9,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.

