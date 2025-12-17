Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-based sustainable and technology-driven home maintenance specialist Hitches & Glitches (H&G), part of the Farnek Group, has introduced a unique digital reporting system for its customers with swimming pool maintenance contracts.

H&G’s comprehensive Smart Swimming Pool Cleaning Reports allow their customers to receive a digital report after every cleaning visit, which keeps customers fully updated about the general condition of their pool including water quality, along with any relevant before and after images.

The instant reports detail all pool and pump cleaning, plus other parameters for pool temperature, acid, chlorine and bromine testing, as well as calcium hardness and total alkalinity.

H&G launched the initiative to ensure that their customers are fully informed about the health and overall condition of their swimming pools, providing transparency and building trust.

“Our customers can instantly see the before-and-after condition of their pool and the water quality parameters, helping them understand the maintenance performed and the current health of their pool,” commented Zohaib Azhar, Director of Operations at Hitches & Glitches.

“These free reports are automatically exported as a PDF and sent directly to the customer’s registered email address immediately after the service,” he said.

If any quality issues are highlighted a follow-up work order is automatically generated, detailing the required repairs or further maintenance.

“Discerning homeowners who have invested significant amounts of money in private swimming pools, are understandably looking for professionals to maintain their pool. They understand that quality maintenance preserves and enhances the aesthetic and functional condition of their pool, as well as offering greater home asset appreciation.

“This is particularly relevant if they travel extensively or use the property as a second or holiday home. An undetected leak, for example, can not only waste enormous amounts of water, but it can also do untold damage to the pool, its surround and even building foundations, if not rectified in a timely manner,” added Azhar.

To streamline the process, property owners and property managers can also follow the progress of any additional work using H&G’s home maintenance app, (developed in-house by Farnek’s smart FM solutions company HITEK AI) from initial reporting to completion and allows customers to approve and pay for any materials that may be required to complete the job online.

H&G’s technicians attend regular training, to ensure that they are fully conversant with the latest pool technology, as well as health and safety regulations.

H&G has designed a range of annual maintenance packages that specifically include swimming pool and water feature maintenance, tailored to the property type and encompassing a comprehensive range of services.

This includes MEP services (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing), which on occasion can form an integral part of repairing faults with swimming pools.

Presently H&G’s home maintenance division has more than 1,500 active Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC), valued at over AED 26 million, serviced by 240 qualified technicians.

For more information, please visit www.hitchesglitches.com.

About Hitches and Glitches

Hitches & Glitches is a technology-led office and home maintenance business, and its vision statement is to become the ultimate provider of sustainable and technology-driven home maintenance services throughout the UAE. It strives to deliver excellence in home maintenance services with a focus on quality, value and sustainable best practice while being led by innovative technology, which exceeds the expectations of our customers.

