Cairo, Egypt: Hitachi Energy Egypt conducted a two-day workshop to showcase its portfolio of rail solutions in Egypt including grid connection solutions, rolling stock, communications, control & automation, software, and consulting services. Customers and partners from the public sector represented by the National Authority of Tunnels (NAT), Egyptian Electricity and Transmission Company (EETC), as well as attendees from the private sector, represented by Orascom Development and Colas Rail, attended the workshop.

The workshop was presented in an interactive and engaging way where the attendees had productive discussions about the latest innovative solutions and technological advancements. Additionally, it included a series of sessions, case studies, and discussions that tackled the full transformation journey toward smarter mobility. In addition, the Transportation Portfolio of Hitachi Energy and the technological advancement of this vital segment were showcased.

Mohamed Hosseiny, Country Managing Director, Egypt & North Africa, Hitachi Energy, said: “We are delighted to conduct this workshop linking our innovative technologies and diverse portfolio on rail solutions. With advanced and proven solutions, we help our customers to overcome complexity, increase efficiency and accelerate the shift toward a carbon-neutral energy future. We understand the urgency and are committed and passionate about advancing a sustainable energy future for all.”

“We have made progress by holding our first workshop to demonstrate our innovative technology for rail solutions. We also believe trusted partnerships and collaboration are essential to finding the world's solutions. This workshop is a concrete example of our commitment to our customers and partners to meet the needs of the industry and the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Samir Fadda, Head of Transportation Segment, Asia, Middle East & Africa, said: “Hitachi Energy has a very long experience in transportation, especially in rail, where we share the latest updates about our technologies with our customers. Open discussion and honest feedback are the keys to building a strong relationship, helping us to provide better services leading to our collective success.”

For more than 40 years, Hitachi Energy’s static frequency converters (SFC) have been the reference for railway applications. With pioneering technology and innovative control algorithms, they have enabled the transition from the traditional railway grid fed by SFC, granting stability and performance. Another interesting topic entitled, "Innovative transformers for smart railway infrastructure" was discussed by Hitachi Energy transformers experts. They introduced the next-generation TXpert™ Hub, powered by the latest CoreTec technology highlighting the commencement of a new era in transformer digitalization and effective asset performance management. In addition, they demonstrated the transient voltage protection technology using winding varistors as a simple solution for the complex problem of switching overvoltage transients.Hitachi Energy is a market and technology leader in grid connections and power quality solutions, with over 15,000 installations worldwide. Recently, the company launched its Grid-eXpand™ range of modular and prefabricated grid connection solutions that make it faster, simpler, and more efficient to expand power grid capacity and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy system.

