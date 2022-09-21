Doha, Qatar: Hisense, the global electronics and white goods manufacturer and sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, in partnership with Fifty One East, Qatar’s favorite department store, has opened its first branded store in Qatar at Lagoona Mall, marking it as a strategic milestone for Hisense’s regional expansion initiatives in the Middle East.

The Hisense brand store opening ceremony was held under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Zhou Jian, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, who attended the event alongside Mr. Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East, Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, Mr. Saoud Al-Darwish, Vice Chairman of Darwish Holding, distinguished guests, and members of the media.

This brand store reflects the strong partnership between the two entities and underlines Fifty One East’s reputation as the partner of choice for international electronics brands. It also demonstrates Hisense’s steady growth in the region and the Qatari market as it strengthens its position as one of the leading brands in the consumer technology sector.

Hisense’s brand store, the first in Qatar, provides customers with a home-like experience as it showcases its entire product line-up – top-of-the-range TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, dishwashers, microwaves, smartphones as well as its award-winning smart consumer technology ‘Laser TV’, a 100-inch TV screen that brings cinema to your living room.

Mr. Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East, said: “We are honored to host the first and exclusive Hisense store in Qatar at Lagoona Mall, the home of some of the world’s most desired brands. This reflects our strong relationship and shared values and is in line with our expansion strategy to bring the latest international labels to Qatar. We stay committed to offering the best tech brands and high-end services that exceed our customers’ expectations and fulfil their lifestyle aspirations.”

Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA said: “We are elated to announce the launch of our first brand store in Qatar, in the same year as the FIFA World Cup 2022™, making it even more special. Hisense is one of the fastest growing brands globally as it focuses on delivering best-in-class technology and products that resonate with local demands. Through our brand stores, we want to showcase the innovation and exceptional experience of our technology, the moment shoppers’ step inside.”

“We are also glad to have collaborated with Fifty One East, with their expertise and recognition in the market, as we believe it will be a great start for the Hisense brand store concept in Qatar. Having said that, this is part of our ambitious expansion plan to open Hisense brand stores across the Middle East region,” he added.

The Middle East market is enthusiastic about advanced technology, and for Hisense, a brand known for its consumer technology innovations, expansion is just the beginning. The brand will soon launch its smart technology in the region making it extremely accessible for consumers to stay connected with their appliances.

Being the year of FIFA World Cup 2022™, Hisense has ambitious plans to elevate its brand awareness across the region. With an innovative product line-up and exciting FIFA campaigns, Hisense is here to highlight that it is the ‘Perfect Match’ for your entertainment as well as your home. It creates a lifestyle with not only smart but also healthy technology for its end-users.

ABOUT HISENSE:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries.

The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.

With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as the reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.

Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology, and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.

With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centers located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.

