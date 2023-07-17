Dubai, UAE: Hisense, one of the largest consumer electronics and leading home appliance manufacturer, teamed up with Avatar Trading, its official UAE home appliance IR (independent retailing) distributor, to host an exclusive ‘Home Appliance IR Partners Meet’ in Dubai, with an aim to strengthen its UAE IR channel distribution and to demonstrate its innovative and premium solutions of home appliance products, during an exclusive gathering.

The event was attended by the President of Hisense Middle East & Africa – Jason Ou, Assistant Deputy General Manager – White Goods of Hisense Middle East - Mr Sam Liu, Mr Ashish Kapur, Founder and Managing Director of Avatar, business owners from IR channel, and team members from Hisense and Avatar. During the knowledge-sharing and networking event, attendees were given the opportunity to connect with the brand and experience the latest Hisense Smart Home Appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers.

The intelligent Hisense products on display signalled a new way of living in interconnected smart homes, highlighting the Hisense ConnectLife smart home strategy, which leverages the brand’s strengths in technology-driven home appliances and operating systems.

“The Smart Home Appliances series is modern making the management of everyday tasks easier, more sustainable, and more fun. The efficiency of these high-performance products along with aesthetics are designed understanding the requirements of today’s customers” explained Marko Kavzar, Head of Home Appliances at Hisense Middle East. In his welcome note, he also stated “while we are new to the Home Appliance IR market by end of 2023 we are targeting to be amongst the top ranking in the UAE.”

Meanwhile, Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa, pledged the brand would extend maximum support to its partners that will assist them to accelerate the brand presence in UAE.

At the event, Hisense and Avatar hosted an awarding ceremony, to honour the partners contribution for their consistent support towards Hisense.

Closing the event, Ashish Kapur, Founder & Managing Director of Avatar Trading, thanked the attending partners and encouraged them to connect closely with Hisense to be ready to serve increased demand.

“More people than ever in the UAE are homeowners and looking for technologies which can reduce the time required to run their everyday household needs. Hisense can meet this demand while providing great energy-saving functions and appliance looks which fit into new open-plan kitchens. We will be ready to meet this demand with these new line-up of home appliances,” he said.

Hisense has achieved a surge in brand recognition and value in the last three years thanks to the support of global sporting events like Euro Cup 2020, FIFA World Cup 2022 and football club Pars Saint Germain (PSG). The brand intends to build on this wave of opportunity by bringing the advanced technology as well as intelligent products to the market and maintain the brands momentum. The products, quality, and technology that Hisense is introducing is sure to bring ‘Wow’ factor to the consumers as well as boost the regional expansion.