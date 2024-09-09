Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hisense, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, has raised the bar at IFA 2024, the largest consumer electronics trade show in Europe. Under the theme of "The Scenario-driven Future of Tech”, Hisense showcased its innovative large-screen displays and gaming-enhancing partnerships with Black Myth: Wukong and Xbox-certified products.

As gaming becomes an increasingly popular form of entertainment across the MEA region, Hisense is positioning itself at the forefront by delivering powerful gaming technology. The region is experiencing a surge in demand for immersive, large-screen gaming solutions, driven by a young, tech-savvy population. With seamless performance and crystal-clear quality, Hisense is redefining home entertainment for gamers in the Middle East—underscoring its role as a global leader in the gaming world.

Black Myth: Wukong Captivates Gamers in Hisense's Immersive Experience Zone

The acclaimed Black Myth: Wukong is captivating gamers worldwide, including the MEA region, where gaming has witnessed explosive growth.

As official global partner, Hisense delivered gaming enthusiasts an epic adventure at IFA, with a dedicated experience-zone immersing visitors into the world of "Journey to the West."

Hisense's 100-inch TVs bring the world of Black Myth: Wukong to life, with vibrant colors and stunning 4K resolution action, with the game’s officially-recommended Hisense U7 and E7 PRO TVs, offering immersive gameplay through features including 144Hz Game Mode PRO and Quantum Dot Color.

With the exclusive Black Myth: Wukong picture mode designed specifically for the game, Hisense U7 and E7 PRO TVs deliver exceptional image quality with enhanced HDR, precise color calibration and improved dark detail. The deep bass and immersive Dolby audio technology, integrated into the built-in subwoofer, thrill with a stunning audio-visual experience.

Large Screen Gaming Experiences with ‘Designed for Xbox’ Hisense Premium Laser Projector

Hisense's large-screen TVs offered an unparalleled gaming experience to IFA 2024 audiences. Hisense partnered with Xbox earlier this year to elevate the home gaming and entertainment experience with cutting-edge laser display technology.

Hisense Laser Cinema PX3-PRO, the first ‘Designed for Xbox’ Ultra Short Throw projector, sets new standards for immersive gaming. A customizable 4K display, with 80-in to 150-in super large projection size, certified for Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced, delivers breathtaking visuals. A high refresh rate of up to HSR240 ensures seamless gameplay, ideal for fast-paced action titles. Advanced features, including MEMC technology and Auto-Low Latency Mode, deliver smooth, lag-free performance in elevating gaming sessions.

Hisense also showcased its 4K Laser Smart Mini Projector C2 Ultra, recently XBox certified following the Hisense Laser Cinema PX3-PRO's “Designed for Xbox” certification in July.

Visitors were immersed in a world of adventure, with the C2 Ultra delivering a versatile projection experience, spanning between 65 to 300 inches, with high brightness and contrast ratio ensuring stunning images, even in well-lit environments.

C2 Ultra features Auto Low Latency Mode and MEMC technology for smooth gameplay, with a refresh rate of up to 240 frames delivering sharply-clear images. Hisense’s advanced pure tri-color Laser mini projectors bring next-level image quality. A 110% BT.2020 ultra-high colour gamut and IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certifications deliver a cinematic experience with incredible bright and black. An up to 300-inch projection supports split-screen gaming, perfect for multiplayer fun.

Elevate Your Home Entertainment with Hisense TV Innovations

Hisense is also expanding its offerings to cater to the diverse entertainment needs of families with the introduction of its ULED X and Canvas TV series at IFA 2024.

The Hisense ULED X Mini LED 110-inch UX is a cinematic masterpiece, transcending the boundaries of traditional television. Revolutionary Mini-LED X technology, with over 40,000 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits, delivers a level of contrast and one-of-a-kind professional displays. Hisense's proprietary Hi-View Engine X, the powerful AI chipset, provides unmatched real-time processing for every scene. The Dynamic X-Display delivers crystal clear image quality at any angle and under any light conditions, night or day.

Quantum Dot Color technology creates a visual spectacle, immersing viewers in a world of color and clarity, while the CineStage X Surround sound system with 4.2.2 channel delivers a multi-dimensional audio landscape enveloping the audience, creating a truly immersive entertainment experience.

Hisense Canvas TV 65-inch S7 is a captivating blend of art and technology. Its Art Mode transforms the TV into a personal art gallery using hundreds of free artworks, with the anti-glare Hi-Matte Display and sleek wall mount giving the impression of a textured canvas-like screen. Customers can choose from a coloured StyleSwap Frames for their customisation options.

Hisense’s commitment to scenario-driven technology consistently places the needs of users at its core, in offering smarter, more user-focused TV products for home entertainment.

