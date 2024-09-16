The first Houbara robot unveiled in collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology

MoU signed between IFHC and the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU)

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), the global leader in pre-emptive species conservation, announced the successful conclusion of its participation in the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). During the event, IFHC’s outstanding pavilion welcomed a large number of visitors who were introduced to the landmark achievements of the unique environmental vision initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1977 and subsequently developed and implemented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. This vision has become a global legacy for the UAE and a leading model for preserving cultural heritage and biodiversity for future generations. Meanwhile, on the sidelines of ADIHEX, IFHC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) to enhance their joint efforts in national capacity building, education, and scientific research. Expanding the national contribution to the Abu Dhabi Houbara Conservation Programme’s research content, the collaboration will also help bolster the program’s globally-leading position and develop cutting-edge biodiversity preservation technologies.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, honored the pavilion during his visit to the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), touring between key local and international participants from the hunting and equestrian industries.

The pavilion featured a dedicated stand where Khalifa University of Science and Technology showcased the first prototype of the Houbara robot, which the university has designed in a joint effort with specialists from the International Fund for Houbara Conservation as part of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties last year. The robot utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze houbara behavior, it’s also equipped with sensors and cameras collecting and transmitting data and images via satellites. This technology aims to provide a deeper understanding about the houbara, ultimately contributing to assessing their natural habitats and vegetation around the world.

Meanwhile, an interactive game with progressive levels awaited visitors at the education and awareness section of IFHC’s pavilion. Besides the fun time, the game allows players to gain valuable information about houbara bustards, food types, food chain, and the importance of preserving endemic species in the UAE. The section also showcased a number of stuffed models of Asian, North African and Arabian houbara, with key insights on each of them.

Furthermore, the ADIHEX 2024 Knowledge Hub hosted two IFHC workshops, attracting a large turnout of university students, specialists and the nature lovers. Focusing on the migration of wild and captive-bred houbara bustards, the first workshop featured Dr. Yves Hingrat of Reneco International Wildlife Consultants LLC, the Operational Partner of the International Houbara Conservation Fund (IHCF). In the second workshop, Dr. Elias Saad and Dr. Irfan Hussein from Khalifa University of Science and Technology spoke about the Houbara Bot (HouBot) Project.

At the conclusion of the events, His Excellency Abdulla Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Director General of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, commended the wise leadership's commitment to preserving the UAE's heritage, environment and wildlife, and said: “This year, our pavilion saw wildlife enthusiasts, youth, and various segments of the community engaging in interactive activities and platforms. This allowed us to showcase the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to preserve the legacy of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continue moving forward with his proactive vision towards protecting houbara, securing the future generations’ right to their natural and cultural heritage associated with environmental and natural resource protection.”

The Abu Dhabi Houbara Conservation Programme is an extension of the vision initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the 1970s. Over the past decades, this vision has evolved into a global strategy with a holistic approach encompassing research, technology and scientific knowledge to overcome the challenges of captive breeding and the use of surplus production to promote species survival and prosperity in the wild. In 2006, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) was established to pursue the founding father's vision of developing sustainable operations and management of breeding centers within the UAE and abroad as well as expanding international partnerships.

