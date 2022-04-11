Dubai, UAE: his and hers, a Men’s and Women’s retail concept, dedicated to high-end comfort clothing, has opened its doors to customers in the prestigious Dubai Mall, extending its range of designer leisurewear to fashion lovers in a brand-new location.

Building on the success of the fashion brand’s initial store in Gate Avenue DIFC, the new flagship, which is owned and operated by FIG Retail, marks the second in the brand’s chain. This new addition to the Dubai portfolio welcomes the first global shop in shop concept for these designer brands, that appeal to a diverse range of premium fashion clients.

In the new his and hers boutique, customers have access to an outstanding range from each of the brands’ latest collections, in a space that is entirely dedicated to luxury loungewear and leisure apparel. This unique identity and specialised customer experience, makes his and hers even better placed to realise its brand tagline of comfort lives here.

Fashion enthusiasts will find the very latest Spring/Summer 2022 collections of leisure and loungewear, sleepwear, underwear, and beachwear from brands Emporio Armani Bodywear, Underwear and Beachwear, Max Mara Leisure and Beachwear, and Polo Ralph Lauren Underwear and Loungewear in the latest his and hers outlet.

Emporio Armani

Emporio Amani Underwear and Beachwear, first shop-in-shop welcomes customers with grey stone floors, complementing natural wood walls and wallpapered sections, providing the perfect backdrop for the collection’s display.

Playing homage to the brand’s dna with a contemporary influence, Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2022 underwear and beachwear collections features some of the brand’s most recognizable signature elements celebrating nature and how all elements are connected – water, air, earth and the sun.

The logo is presented in a multitude of options, in wordmark, gloss-matte all-over or contrasting-coloured versions. The collection is completed by a selection of pieces realized in sustainable materials featuring essential shapes in vibrant colours.



Max Mara Leisure and Beachwear

At Max Mara Leisure and Beachwear, customers will be invited to the first ever shop-in-shop to browse the latest Max Mara Leisure & Beachwear collection in a soft space with a warm and welcoming feel, which has been carefully considered by the brand’s use of rounded shapes and neutral and warm colours.

This experiential design of the Max Mara Leisure & Beachwear section ties into the inspiration behind the Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Mediterranean landscapes, and houses, introducing several essential, must-have garments in colours such as whitewashed wall white, Majorca, terracotta, sage green, and ochre. Communicating its sporty yet elegant mood, the brand, successfully blurs the lines between loungewear and outdoor clothing, daywear, and eveningwear.

The new his and hers store can be found on the second floor of The Dubai Mall’s Luxury Fashion Extension and will be open Monday – Wednesday (10am – 11pm), Thursday – Saturday (10am – Midnight) Sunday (10am – 11pm).

-Ends-

About his and hers

his and hers is a Men's and Women's retail concept dedicated to high-end comfort clothing from brands such as Emporio Armani Bodywear, Underwear and Beachwear, Max Mara Leisure and Beachwear, and Polo Ralph Lauren Underwear and Loungewear. From leisurewear and bodywear to beachwear and swimwear, the 'his and hers' slogan, comfort lives here is a promise to unite comfort, quality and form to the pieces it carries.

his and hers now has three stores open in Dubai. The first in Gate Avenue, DIFC, followed by the flagship on the second floor of The Dubai Mall’s Luxury Fashion Extension and its newest in the Dubai Hills Mall. Carrying comfort and leisurewear collections from brands including Hanro, Falke, Derek Rose, Emporio Armani Bodywear, Underwear and Beachwear, Max Mara Leisure and Beachwear, and Polo Ralph Lauren Underwear and Loungewear.