UAE: Hira Group, a prominent manufacturer in the building products sector is announced the expansion of its footprint with the launch of a new showroom in Fujairah.

Committed to delivering world-class quality and manufacturing, Hira Group aims to reinforce its presence and provide exceptional solutions to both existing and potential clientele. As a leading global manufacturer in the HVAC and construction industry, the inauguration of a state-of-the-art showroom in Fujairah, UAE is yet another milestone for the company.

This strategic move is aligned with the company's dedication to exceeding consumer expectations by broadening its product and service offerings. The new showroom, strategically located in Fujairah, is in close proximity to Hira Group's manufacturing facilities in Ras Al Khaimah, allowing it to showcase its world-leading products and solutions conveniently.

The showroom will feature Hira's comprehensive product portfolio, including Aerofoam Thermal Insulation solutions, Aeroduct Ducting Accessories, Maico Ventilation Products, Diamond Adhesive Tapes, RubTech Rubber Products, and Diamond Walraven Pipe Support Systems.

Bryan Pereira, General Manager, Dubai and Northern Emirates of Hira Group, expressed enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, "With the opening of the Fujairah showroom, we aim to enhance our relationship with clients and provide value-added products and services to a broader audience. Driven by the increased business and the demand to accommodate rapid growth, our decision to establish a showroom underscores our commitment to surpassing our clients' expectations. This expansion enables us to be market leaders in the regions where we compete, offering unparalleled support and services."

Having been a key player in the UAE since 1980, Hira Group has cemented its position as the largest HVAC and construction materials manufacturing company in the region. With over 30 sales offices and 14 production units across the UAE and globally, the company continues to evolve to meet the demands of a dynamic market.

The newly opened showroom is staffed with experienced service agents who will handle a range of responsibilities, from client demonstrations to addressing all customer after-sales needs under one roof. Hira Group remains dedicated to providing top-notch support and services, further strengthening its position as an industry leader.

About Hira Group:

Hira Group has excelled in manufacturing products for the Building and Construction Industry since 1980. Today Hira Group, is a trendsetter and a pioneer, manufacturing building products for various industrial segments. Hira Group has successfully expanded activities in manufacturing and customer base across various geographic locations.

The objective is to excel in order to remain committed to world-class quality and manufacturing. As part of our vision, Hira Group aim’s to be a Global Leader in niche products in the building product industry. We strive to be the Market Leaders in the segments and the regions we choose to compete in.