New facility to manufacture tablets, capsules, liquid orals, and ointments, with capacity set up to serve global volumes till 2030.

Factory to collaborate for new product development with Himalaya Global Research Centre at Dubai Science Park

Emirates Development Bank finances construction of Himalaya Wellness Company's inaugural plant outside India

Dubai, UAE: Himalaya Wellness has broken ground for its upcoming state-of-the-art herbal pharmaceutical factory supported by a financing package from Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the key the financial engine for UAE economic development and industrial advancement. The factory will produce tablets, capsules, liquid orals, and ointments at Dubai Industrial City, the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics district, marking an expansion of the global pharmaceutical company’s footprint within TECOM Group PJSC’s ecosystem in Dubai.

Phase one of the factory will be delivered across a built-up area of 225,000 sq. ft., creating job opportunities for 250 professionals. Worth $54.4 million (AED 200 million), the plant will have an annual production capacity of 3 billion tablets, 15 million syrup bottles, and three million units of ointment, with the facility’s capacity being set up to serve global volumes till 2030.

The Himalaya Wellness factory will be built in compliance with the European Medicine Agency’s GMP guidelines and World Health Organisation and United States Food and Drug Administration standards and meet the local Ministry of Health and Prevention’s regulations.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries and senior officials, including Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank; Mohammed Al Kamali, COO of Manufacturing & Export Development at Dubai Economic Development Corporation; Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group PJSC; Shailendra Malhotra, Global CEO at Himalaya Wellness Company; Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group; and Jatin Brahmecha, Global CFO at Himalaya Wellness Company, alongside Lubna Manal and Sufiyan Manal from Himalaya's leadership team.

Commencing works on the Dubai Industrial City factory marks an extension of Himalaya Wellness’ commitment to Dubai and the TECOM Group ecosystem. The group, founded in India in 1930, operates a global research and development (R&D) centre spanning 92,000 sq. ft. at Dubai Science Park. This holistic science-focused business community is part of TECOM Group and a sister district of Dubai Industrial City.

The Himalaya Wellness factory will work closely with the Dubai Science Park Centre, allowing Himalaya’s talent at both locations to collaborate in new product development, product stability, scale-up activities, and technology transfer.

On behalf of Dubai Industrial City, Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, said: “Domestic pharmaceutical supplies can help to safeguard public health and reduce dependency on global markets, in addition to fostering economic growth through job creation and talent development.

“Localising the production of medical and wellness products through such factories can help to achieve the strategic national priorities outlined under Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, We are the UAE 2031, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. As an engine of industrial development in the UAE, Dubai Industrial City welcomes Himalaya Wellness to contribute to our strategic alignments and elevate the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the national and regional economies.”

Commenting on the commencement of the factory’s development, Shailendra Malhotra, Global CEO at Himalaya Wellness, said: “As we continue to build on our global credentials as a science-based, problem-solving, head-to-heel herbal brand, we are clear that Dubai is undoubtedly the strategic location of choice for us. Dubai’s ability to attract quality global talent is crucial to our efforts to build a world-class R&D and manufacturing facility that will set future trends in the herbal industry. With our global and METAP region headquarters in Dubai, we are happy to have two additional addresses within the city’s most thriving business communities – Dubai Industrial City and Dubai Science Park.”

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said: “We are proud to commemorate the groundbreaking of Himalya Wellness' new factory in Dubai Industrial City. EDB’s support will facilitate the establishment of a world class manufacturing facility, marking Himalaya’s inaugural plant beyond India posed to meet global demand. As the UAE's development bank, the financing of the new Himalaya Wellness factory is in alignment with our strategic focus of supporting sustainable economic diversification and promoting the UAE’s export activities. This project is prime example of the success of the UAE’s government’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative to support businesses looking to benefit from the country’s exceptional value proposition as a global hub for technology-driven manufacturing.”

The factory is aligned with Himalaya Wellness’ plans to establish Dubai as its sourcing hub for the GCC, Middle East, and region markets, in addition to serving customers in the US, Europe, and select Asia Pacific countries shortly. Expanding capacity is expected to help the company introduce the latest technologies and provide products at competitive prices to its global customer network.

The latest technology for manufacturing, filling, and packing pharmaceutical products will be installed at the facility, with several warehousing operations to be automated to enhance efficiencies. High-quality materials and fixtures will be used during construction, and solar energy and water recycling will be enabled at the factory.

EDB’s support for the new Himalya factory is part of its efforts to drive economic diversification, support the growth of the healthcare sector and enhance the UAE's local manufacturing capabilities. EDB has plans to approve AED30 billion in financing support to 13,500 companies within five key focus sectors - renewables, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and food security - by 2026.

Established in 2004, Dubai Industrial City is the region’s leading industrial manufacturing and logistics hub and home to more than 800 customers and 300 operational factories.

Alongside Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 10,000 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances the ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae.

About Dubai Industrial City

Dubai Industrial City provides intelligent infrastructure and integrated solutions for manufacturers and businesses. Part of TECOM Group, it is a key stakeholder in the Operation 300bn strategy, which aims to develop the UAE’s industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy.

The hub is home to a wide range of customers in sector-specific zones, including major local and multinational organisations such as A P Moeller Maersk, IFFCO Group, Silver Line Gate Group, Unilever, Patchi, Al Khayyat Investments, Almarai Group, Badia Farms, and Al Futtaim Logistics.

Offering a cost-effective and efficient business environment for the region’s manufacturing sector, Dubai Industrial City today serves as an enabling ecosystem for manufacturing and logistics with its integrated offerings of industrial land, state-of-the-art warehousing, office space, retail space, showrooms, and worker accommodation.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiindustrialcity.ae.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank [EDB] the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the economic development and industrial advancement of the UAE. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and became operational in June 2015.

For more details, visit www.edb.gov.ae.