UAE, Dubai: HIMA Group, a global leader in safety-related automation solutions for the Process and Railway industries, is proud to announce the opening of its first facility in India. The inauguration ceremony was held on 21 November and prominent figures from India’s Industrial Safety and Rail sectors, as well as key members of HIMA’s global leadership team, attended.

This expansion marks a significant step in the company’s international growth strategy, aligning with India's Vision 2047 (Viksit Bharat), a national initiative aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. By leveraging over 50 years of certified safety expertise, HIMA is set to provide localized safety solutions that will address the growing needs of India's industrial and rail sectors.

Steffen Philipp, Managing Partner and Shareholder of HIMA Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's future in India, stating, "We are excited to support India's transformational journey and contribute to the improvement of its rail and process infrastructure safety."

Localized Safety Solutions

HIMA’s new Indian facility will bring advanced safety automation solutions to the local market, emphasizing the importance of the digitalization of functional safety, and taking OT security into account. The company will focus on developing and implementing localized safety applications to address the specific needs of the Indian industrial landscape, contributing to the protection of both people and the environment. The facility will support key industries such as rail, chemical, petrochemical and Oil & Gas, ensuring that these sectors benefit from the latest safety standards and technologies.

Driving Business Growth Through Partnerships

HIMA’s expansion into India is about more than just establishing a physical presence; it’s about nurturing long-term business relationships that will drive mutual growth. The company will engage in partnerships with Indian firms, contributing to local workforce development and innovation. HIMA’s expertise will help train and develop India’s next generation of safety professionals.

Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA, highlighted the importance of these partnerships, stating, "Our expansion into India is a strategic step that will not only allow us to better serve our customers but also contribute to India’s economic and technological growth. We are committed to fostering innovation and safety across the country’s industrial landscape."

Sustainability is at the heart of HIMA's business model, and the company is committed to supporting India’s sustainability goals as part of Vision 2047. With holistic solutions for renewable energies, green LNG and Hydrogen, the safety expert will support the industry in line with India's regulatory requirements.

Deepak Naik, Country Manager HIMA India, emphasizes: "We will continue to expand our customer partnerships in the process industry and the rail sector and support new markets such as renewable energies, green LNG and hydrogen with our holistic safety solutions."

HIMA’s India Journey: A Multi-Year Expansion Plan

HIMA’s journey in India began two years ago, driven by the strong demand from local clients and a commitment to addressing the needs of the Indian market. The new facility marks the first phase of a multi-year expansion plan that will see HIMA deepen its ties with Indian businesses and industries. The facility will not only support the local execution of safety projects but also serve as an export hub, allowing HIMA to deliver its cutting-edge safety solutions across the region. The company will also focus on developing application-focused approaches that include partnerships with Indian firms, helping to drive safety innovations in key sectors.

Collaborations and Competency Development

HIMA India will work closely with local universities, research institutions, and industry leaders to promote competency development and knowledge transfer. Through its partnerships, the company will contribute to job creation and the development of a highly skilled workforce in the safety and automation sectors.

One of HIMA’s key partners in this endeavor is the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), which will play a critical role in knowledge transfer and the development of safety expertise. This collaboration will help ensure that India’s safety professionals are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

