Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hilton Riyadh Olaya, situated in the heart of the capital’s cultural and business district on King Fahd Road, officially opens its doors in Saudi Arabia. Offering towering views over Riyadh, the hotel blends premium hospitality with design and is in close proximity to key business hubs within the city.

“We are excited to welcome guests to the highly anticipated Hilton Riyadh Olaya," said Stephan Reiter, General Manager. "This opening marks the culmination of months of hard work and collaboration with city officials and local partners. We are deeply grateful for the support of the community and leadership, and we look forward to creating memorable experiences for our guests in this vibrant city."

Hilton Riyadh Olaya features 239 contemporary guest rooms, one- and two- bedroom suites, and residential apartments. The hotel seamlessly combines contemporary amenities and enduring charm, offering a unique experience for both business and leisure travellers. Hilton Riyadh Olaya places a strong emphasis on inspiring design, creating spaces that are modern, stylish, and sophisticated. Ideally situated just 18 minutes from the King Abdullah Financial District and 25 minutes from the Riyadh International Exhibition Centre. Additionally, the iconic Kingdom Tower is conveniently close by. The hotel's architecture and design are inspired by the publishing world and evoke elements reminiscent of quills, pens, texts, and calligraphy.

Hilton Riyadh Olaya offers signature amenities designed for comfort and convenience. Guests can enjoy exclusive access to the Executive Club Lounge, featuring complimentary refreshments and panoramic city views. Additional amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, and a well-equipped fitness center for all guests. The hotel also features an eforea Spa, offering a range of global spa experiences and locally inspired healing traditions. Each guestroom is equipped with modern conveniences such as an HDTV and a coffeemaker, ensuring a pleasant and comfortable stay.

Guests at Hilton Riyadh Olaya can indulge in a variety of premium food and beverage offerings, from the rustic Greek Brasserie, Parea, to the chic Regale Bistro & Bar. Regale Bistro & Bar is tastefully partitioned from the main entrance lobby, offering an open and thoughtfully designed ambience. It’s common areas, reflecting local culture, feature intimate corners and convivial seating, making it a perfect spot for both business and leisure. As evening approaches, Regale transforms into a sophisticated yet relaxed space, enhanced by soothing jazz melodies. A highlight of the evening is the ‘Sunset Ceremony,’ where bartenders craft zero-percent cocktails tableside, adding a refreshing touch to the day’s end. Meanwhile, Parea Greek Brasserie blends tradition with innovation, offering a delightful journey through the rich culinary heritage of Greece. Parea diverges from typical Greek dining experiences by serving authentic, sustainably conscious dishes in a warm, inviting atmosphere, making it a must-visit for those seeking genuine Mediterranean flavors.

Hilton Riyadh Olaya under Hilton Hotels & Resorts is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors® members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members can access contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access it using Digital Key.

For reservations, please email RUHKF_Res_olaya@hilton.com, call +966 11 272 8800 or visit the website https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/ruhkfhi-hilton-riyadh-olaya/

