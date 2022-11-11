Hilton’s latest openings across the globe provide the ultimate inspiration

As wanderlust well and truly sets in and guests from across the Middle East start planning their next adventures, Hilton has revealed its hotly anticipated new openings for 2023, many of which are perfectly located near the world’s most beautiful beaches, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Wonders of the World. With numerous exciting properties set to open worldwide, there’s endless travel bucket-list inspiration on offer.

Featuring 120 spacious luxury rooms and suites, Hilton’s first luxury hotel in Morocco will offer spectacular ocean views from its elevated waterfront location in the exclusive area of Harhoura, overlooking tranquil lagoons and beaches. Guests will be able to experience breath-taking surroundings while enjoying locally inspired dining at four world-class restaurants and bar lounge.

The hotel will also house Morocco’s largest Royal Suite at 623 square metres, offer a fully appointed Conrad Spa and beauty salon as well as 1000+ square metres of event space that includes a grand ballroom, four meeting rooms and an outer terrace, overlooking the majestic Atlantic Ocean. The hotel is set to open this winter.

Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort (Tunisia)

Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort will mark Hilton’s debut in Tunisia, offering breath-taking views of the Mediterranean and a pristine white-sand beach surrounded by private lounging areas. Guests can indulge in ultimate resort-relaxation with five spectacular outdoor and indoor swimming pools to choose from alongside a thalassotherapy spa & wellness centre. With 346 stylish rooms and suites, the hotel is perfect for foodies, family travellers and fitness enthusiasts alike, complete with seven restaurants, a variety of fitness facilities and a kid’s club.

The resort is also a perfect destination for retreats and business meetings, with a meeting space including a spacious ballroom and three meeting rooms equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The hotel is set to open in summer 2023.

Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi (Egypt)

Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi is a newly built hotel offering 255 spacious rooms and suites with a modern design. Located on the Nile Corniche in the upscale district of Maadi, guests staying at the hotel’s stylish suites will enjoy panoramic views of the Nile, complemented by a view of the pyramids on a clear day.

The hotel will house Hilton’s renowned Eforea spa, a fitness center with a Nile view, an outdoor pool, and a variety of dining options including in-door restaurants and a Nile view rooftop bar. Perfect for both leisure and business, the hotel will also feature an executive lounge as well as state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces. The hotel is set to open in spring 2023.

Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton (Kenya)

Nestled on the edge of the Karura Forest, and in close proximity to the Nairobi business district, Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton will set the standard for upscale accommodation in Nairobi, Kenya.

In Swahili, “Kwetu” means “our home” - a symbol of the home-away-from-home guests can expect from this much-anticipated hotel. It will feature 102 impeccable rooms in five interconnected blocks which overlook the peaceful forested landscape - each block will come complete with its own private butler to cater for guests needs. With exquisite dining options on offer such as a speciality restaurant with a seasonal concept menu and a rooftop bar for stunning views - this hotel offers guests a truly contemporary African experience. The hotel is set to open in early 2023.

The Bo Vue Hotel Bodrum, Curio Collection by Hilton (Türkiye)

Situated along the Aegean Coast, The Bo Vue Hotel Bodrum, Curio Collection by Hilton is home to 1.2 kilometres of private white sandy beach and 102 stylish, modern rooms, complete with glittering sea views. Guests can enjoy a range of world-class dining options, including delicious Mediterranean and Aegean cuisine at Bo Giorno, Turkish feasts at Delmanzo or sumptuous seafood at Bacalao. Those looking to unwind won’t be short of options - indulge in a relaxing treatment at the ‘Spa Soul’ or take a refreshing dip in either the indoor or outdoor pool.

For travellers looking for a little more adventure - the hotel is ideally located for local exploration - just a short drive away from the popular town of Yalikavak and a 40-minute drive to Bodrum Castle and the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus - one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Welcoming guests from April 2023.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sanliurfa (Türkiye)

With a history spanning over 12,000 years, the city of Sanliurfa in Türkiye is a must-visit destination. DoubleTree by Hilton Sanliurfa is the perfect base for exploring the rich history - located just a short drive from the centre with its many historical buildings, parks, and museums. Elsewhere, the Neolothic archaeological heritage site and ruins of Göbekli Tepe are only a short car journey away from the hotel.

After a day of exploration, guests can indulge in a relaxing treatment, including a traditional Turkish bath in the property’s dedicated spa or they may prefer to opt for a refreshing dip in the indoor pool. The 190-room hotel is certified eco-friendly and offers DoubleTree by Hilton’s award-winning friendly and reliable hospitality. The hotel is set to open in early 2023.

Hampton by Hilton London Old Street (United Kingdom)

Set in the heart of one of London’s most eclectic and vibrant commercial hubs, the new-build hotel will be just a five-minute walk away from Old Street station. Part of the fast-growing and popular Hampton by Hilton brand, the property will be a short walk from the vast array of restaurants and bars on Shoreditch High Street and the bustling corporate offices of Liverpool Street, meaning the 107-room hotel will be perfectly placed to attract a diverse range of clientele coming to the area for both work and leisure.

The hotel will offer delicious Italian cuisine in the restaurant and a 24/7 snack menu in the comfortable lobby bar. Guests will be able to choose to work in any of the hotel’s flexible public areas, with free Wi-Fi throughout. The hotel will have a conference meeting room, a state-of-the-art gym and free hot breakfast. It is being built with environmental sustainability as a priority, including being designed to make use of harvested rainwater. The hotel is set to open in summer 2023.

Marty Hotel Bordeaux, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (France)

The 61-room Marty Hotel Bordeaux, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is situated in the heart of the lively, modern Mériadeck district, popular with local artists and creatives. In a nod to its arty surroundings, Marty Hotel will host a range of events designed to spotlight local talent – from exhibitions to workshops and pop-up stores – making it the ideal base for travellers looking to steep themselves in local culture.

Located within a 15-minute walk from the museums, shops, and restaurants of downtown Bordeaux, the hotel also provides easy access to must-see attractions including St. Andrew's Cathedral, Place de la Bourse and Place des Quinconces. Marty Hotel has implemented a range of sustainability initiatives such as using as many locally sourced ingredients as possible to carefully managing water consumption. The hotel is set to open in spring 2023.

Sainte-Anne Hotel Dijon, Curio Collection by Hilton (France)

Marking Hilton’s debut in the Burgundy region of France, Sainte-Anne Hotel Dijon, Curio Collection by Hilton is ideally located in the centre of Dijon’s “Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin” (International City of Gastronomy and Wine).

Set on the site of a former 17th century hospice, the distinctive, upscale hotel features 125 rooms and suites with décor inspired by Burgundy's famed vineyards, along with outdoor terraces, a swimming pool, fitness centre, and Nhoraé spa. At the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, La Table de Sainte-Anne, guests will savour the flavours and delicacies of French cuisine, while the restaurant’s bar “L’Oratoire” is dedicated to tastings of the region’s finest wines.

Dijon's medieval centre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site is within walking distance of the hotel - perfect for exploring the well-preserved aristocratic palaces from the 15th and 16th centuries, ancient cathedrals and fine art museums. The hotel is set to open in summer 2023.

Hilton Heidelberg (Germany)

In the heart of the historic old town, Hilton Heidelberg is located on the river Neckar in South-West Germany. Guests can enjoy a unique dining experience at the restaurant which provides a modern twist on classic German dishes. And for those wanting to explore the local area, Heidelberg is ideally situated within walking distance from the city's main attractions, including Heidelberg Castle and the Christmas Markets.

And it doesn’t stop there - the 244-room property features seven meeting rooms, a conference and events centre, fitness centre and an elegant ballroom for up to 300 people. The hotel is set to open in spring 2023.

Hampton by Hilton Budapest City Centre (Hungary)

Hungary will welcome its first Hampton by Hilton hotel in the heart of the capital, Budapest, opening next summer. Boasting 219 guest rooms, Hampton by Hilton Budapest City Centre will be located close to the Hungarian State Opera and within walking distance of St Peter’s Basilica as well as the many restaurants, bars and shopping district of the metropolitan ‘Pest’ side of the city.

Designed under Hampton by Hilton’s new prototype, the hotel exterior will nestle in the street’s local architecture while its interior will feature refreshed public spaces and updated guest rooms, as well as free hot breakfast and fully equipped fitness facilities available to guests 24/7. The hotel is set to open in summer 2023.

Legacy Hotel Cascais, Curio Collection by Hilton (Portugal)

With idyllic scenery that captivated writers, artists and European nobility in the 20th century, Cascais is home to many attractions, such as the imposing Conde de Castro Guimarães Museum, with its impressive collection of art and Indo-Portuguese furniture.

Opening next summer, Legacy Hotel Cascais, Curio Collection by Hilton, will feature 59 guest rooms, many with stunning sea view balconies overlooking the town’s picturesque beaches. Guests can enjoy the hotel’s facilities including a lobby bar, restaurant, swimming pool, spa and fitness centre, before exploring what Cascais has to offer. The hotel is set to open in summer 2023.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Openings

Hilton Garden Inn Da Nang (Vietnam)

Set in the Son Tra district in Vietnam, Hilton Garden Inn Da Nang is a short 50-metre stroll from the beach and within walking distance from the downtown bustle with a selection of shops, bars and restaurants. Whilst at the hotel, enjoy a relaxing soak in the infinity pool or feast on an international array at the Garden Grille Restaurant & Bar. The hotel is set to open in early 2023.

Conrad Shenzhen (China)

Located in the heart of the central business and financial district, Conrad Shenzhen will be designed by international firm Yabu Pushelberg. The bold design will centre on the theme of 'A Story of a Dreamer’ and aim to provide a restful respite from the bustling thrum of the city. When it opens, it will feature 300 rooms and suites with garden, city and bay views, international restaurants and over 1,500sqm of meeting space including an expansive grand ballroom. Conrad Shenzhen is committed to offer purposeful service for business and leisure travellers alike. The hotel is set to open in Q2 2023.

La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton (Vietnam)

Enjoy incomparable sunset views of the stunning beaches of Phu Quoc and direct beach access with the opening of La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton. The Amalfi Coast-inspired hotel will feature bold Mediterranean-inspired architecture, offering a beautiful fusion for guests. The 197-room resort includes two pools and four restaurants and lounges on site - with a variety of cafes, restaurants and attractions within a close reach from the hotel, for those looking to explore. The hotel is set to open in summer 2023.

Jumana Bali Ungasan, LXR Hotels & Resorts (Indonesia)

Set to open as the first LXR-branded resort in Southeast Asia in 2023, the 72 all-villa resort in Bali, Indonesia is perched like a jewel on a cliff with majestic views of the Indian ocean. Feel the sand between your toes after a short stroll to the beach or enjoy splashing about in your own private infinity pool - either way, relaxation is guaranteed. Jumana Bali Ungasan, LXR Hotels & Resorts will join a collection of unique, independent luxury properties around the world, which includes the recently opened and award-winning ROKU KYOTO in Japan. The hotel is set to open in late 2023.

Americas Openings

Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort (Aruba)

The first Aruba property for Embassy Suites and the second Hilton resort on the island, Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort will welcome guests to Aruba’s renowned Eagle Beach early in 2023. Annually voted one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Eagle Beach’s newest addition will provide 330 suites with stunning views of the Caribbean and serves as the perfect beach escape for the whole family. From rehearsal to reception, destination wedding guests will love it, too, as it features nearly 9,400 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space for a seamless beachside wedding weekend. The hotel is set to open in early 2023.

Motto by Hilton Times Square (United States)

Located in the heart of Manhattan's vibrant Times Square, the 400-room Motto by Hilton Times Square will combine 1920’s New York City style and design with modern architectural elements. Featuring a signature restaurant on site that will offer an elegant take on the classic New York City diner with seasonal, sustainable foods from the surrounding region. The hotel is set to open in spring 2023.

Conrad Orlando (United States)

Conrad Orlando will debut with 433 rooms, including 51 impeccably designed suites and 10 spacious family suites offering oversized accommodations that deliver all the comforts of home. Other features include 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a tranquil Conrad Spa, water garden, and numerous dining options including a signature rooftop experience. As part of Evermore Orlando Resort, bordering Walt Disney World® Resort, guests will enjoy a 20-acre tropical beach and eight-acre crystalline lagoon, aquatic activities, and two Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf courses. The hotel is set to open in summer 2023.