Team members in participating hotels across the UAE are now trained in best practices to support guests and colleagues living with a non-apparent disability

Participating hotels will be listed as part of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network

Dubai, UAE – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announces the launch of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower in the UAE – becoming the first global hospitality operator in the country to implement the programme across its operating hotels and corporate offices.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower enables people of determination with a non-apparent disability, such as anxiety, chronic pain, or autism, to choose to wear a Sunflower lanyard to indicate to others that they may need extra support. Hilton is supporting this work across its portfolio of hotels and corporate offices in the UAE, making a stay at Hilton more welcoming to those who may have a non-apparent disability. As part of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network, the majority of team members across the UAE at participating hotels have undergone specialised training that will better equip them to recognise the Sunflower lanyard, pin or bracelet as a sign that the guest or team member may require additional acknowledgement, support, patience, understanding and kindness without any language barrier.

Guy Hutchinson, president, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “As a business of people serving people, we are proud to be the first international hospitality company to implement the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme across our hotels in the UAE. This is a significant step as we continue to create a welcoming environment for all. One in seven people globally live with a disability, and 80% of these are not outwardly visible – making this latest partnership an important alliance that enables us to create a great workplace for every team member and deliver a seamless experience for every guest.”

Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland, exclusive partner of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower in the Middle East, added, “We are excited to partner with Hilton in the UAE as part of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme. As one of the leading hospitality companies in the region, Hilton’s partnership signifies a momentous step for businesses and organisations to bring awareness, recognise the varied needs of both customers and employees, and encourage adequate training to be even better equipped to support those who may need extra help.”

As a global hospitality company, Hilton believes that every guest – regardless of age, ability or any other factor – deserves a reliable and friendly travel experience every time. The hospitality leader prides themselves on an award-winning culture of empowerment, awareness, advancement and advocacy for team members, guests and community members with visible and invisible disabilities, as well as caregivers and allies. While this effort is a great step forward, Hilton acknowledges this work is never done and looks forward to continuing its journey to create a welcoming and accessible stay for all.

In addition to participating hotels and corporate offices across the UAE, Hilton has a growing number of hotels across Europe, the U.K. and the United States involved in the network.

Moreover, two Hilton hotels across the UAE are now certified by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and eight others are in the process of getting the certification, as part of an initiative between IBCCES and Dubai Economy and Tourism that aims to create a better environment and enhance accessibility for guests and team members. This comes in line with Dubai’s recent recognition as a certified Autism destination by IBCCES, underscoring citywide efforts to make tourism more accessible and inclusive for all, and making Dubai the first city in the Eastern Hemisphere to gain the title.

For more information about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, please visit https://hdsunflower.com/uae/.

​​​​​​About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 218 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a global program supporting individuals with non-visible disabilities, conditions, and neurodivergence. Since its inception in the UK in 2016, the Sunflower program has expanded its reach worldwide, working with organisations across a diverse range of sectors, including retail, financial services, transportation (with over 330 airports and 22 airlines), travel and tourism, education, healthcare, emergency services, and entertainment. The Sunflower symbol gives individuals a discreet, voluntary way to share that they have a non-visible disability, condition, or neurodivergence and may need extra assistance, understanding, time, or space. This simple, non-verbal method empowers individuals to navigate their workplace and public spaces more confidently and easily, fostering inclusive and understanding environments. As a privately held multinational company headquartered in the UK, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower operates in numerous countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Latin America, Luxembourg, Poland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Mauritius, the UAE, the UK, and the USA. For more information, visit hdsunflower.com.