Dubai, UAE: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah proudly announces its recent achievement of the esteemed Green Key certification, a globally recognised symbol of excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operations within the tourism industry.

The Green Key certification, awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), is an internationally renowned eco-label that recognises establishments committed to meeting stringent sustainability criteria. This prestigious accolade reflects Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s ongoing dedication to implementing eco-friendly initiatives, reducing environmental impact, and promoting sustainable tourism practices.

By obtaining this certification, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah aligns itself with global sustainability efforts, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business operations. The hotel has consistently demonstrated its proactive approach to environmental stewardship through energy and water conservation, waste reduction, and sustainable hospitality practices.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Green Key certification, which adds to our commitment to fostering a greener and more sustainable future,” said Suresh Subramaniam, Head of Engineering, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. “This achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication and continuous efforts to integrate environmentally responsible practices into our daily operations.”

The certification process involved a comprehensive audit, evaluating Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s adherence to Green Key’s rigorous sustainability standards. The validation of these audit recommendations confirms that the property has successfully fulfilled all necessary criteria to be awarded the Green Key certification for 2025.

This milestone highlights Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s unwavering efforts to enhance its green performance, from responsible resource management to fostering awareness among guests and staff about sustainable living. The perfect way to kickstart a more sustainable year at the property, within its third year of operation.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has implemented several key eco-friendly actions, including:

60+ Earth Hour: Actively participating in the global movement to conserve energy and raise awareness about climate change.

E-Valet System: A new, innovative system where cameras automatically capture vehicle snapshots upon entry, streamlining the valet process.

Electric Car and Charging Station: Offering Tesla and hybrid vehicles for guest transportation and providing two electric car charging ports free of charge.

E-Zip Invoice: Providing real-time digital invoices, eliminating paper waste and enhancing guest convenience.

Hotel Interactive Map: A digital interactive map that allows guests to explore the property using their mobile devices.

Digital Key: Enabling guests to unlock their rooms via the Hilton Honors App, reducing the need for plastic key cards.

E-Registration Cards: Transitioning to digital check-in processes, significantly reducing paper usage.

Sustainability Efforts in the Kitchen: Initiatives such as food waste reduction, locally sourced ingredients supporting local farmers and mangrove planting.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah remains committed to fostering a greener future, continuously evolving its sustainability practices to meet the highest global environmental standards.

