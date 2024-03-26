Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has announced the opening of its newest property, Canopy by Hilton Seychelles – marking the boutique lifestyle brand’s debut in the Indian Ocean.

Situated in the south of Mahé, Canopy by Hilton Seychelles is the brand’s first resort property in the world, seamlessly blending local flair with contemporary charm to deliver an idyllic getaway for families and adventure seekers alike. A short drive from the Jardin du Roi (Spice Garden), and the Anse à la Mouche beach known for its shallow and calm seas, the 120-guestroom resort draws inspiration from its surroundings to offer an authentic guest experience – from the stylishly designed rooms infusing elements of the locality to the tranquil spa and world-class food and drink offerings.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: “We are excited to continue growing our portfolio in the Indian Ocean, offering more incredible destinations for guests, with the debut of Canopy by Hilton Seychelles. Joining five Hilton-branded properties in the Seychelles, including the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, the resort promises guests a memorable stay that beautifully integrates our renowned Hilton hospitality with the local charm of Mahé.”

Guests can enjoy a compelling range of culinary options at the resort’s three dining venues. Avocet serves indulgent breakfast spreads, as well as à la carte French and Creole fusions for lunch and dinner. Evening experiences feature enticing entertainment options for the perfect stay.

Fun meets the spirit of Seychelles’ traditional Sega dance at Sega Bar, a perfect spot to lounge and enjoy a dip overlooking the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Meanwhile, Palem opens later this year and will offer guests a seaside and Asian inspired dining experience, bursting with flavours from Indonesia, Thailand, and China and featuring locally crafted cocktails.

Jenna Hackett, Brand Leader, Canopy by Hilton added: “We are thrilled to debut the world’s first Canopy by Hilton resort in the Seychelles as we continue to expand the brand’s footprint in leisure and resort destinations. Joining a global portfolio of 40 properties, Canopy by Hilton Seychelles offers guests a slice of paradise, blending the authentic local flair of Anse à la Mouche with a sophisticated design that captures the essence of the neighbourhood. We look forward to welcoming guests to this amazing destination.”

Guests can relax and rejuvenate at Afloya, a symphony of natural beauty framed by the mangroves that surround the property. The ethos of the spa centres around the connection to nature, and tranquil relaxation through the elements and restorative power of natural botanicals. Guests can work up a sweat at the resort’s modern fitness centre, take a dip at one of the three pools, enjoy water sports activities at the beach, or relax at the transfer lounge before departing to the airport.

For younger guests, the Bounty Seekers Kids and Teens Club provides a supervised adventure playground that fuels the curiosity of children and teens. The club offers crafts that ignite creativity, exhilarating games, and outdoor exploration including bon fires and jam sessions.

As part of the resort’s engagement with the local community, the property team is helping to support the natural environment — by rejuvenating the mangroves and the Mahé coastline – as well as promoting energy efficiency and sustainability in the resort’s operations.

Canopy by Hilton Seychelles is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 22 world-class hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

Canopy by Hilton Seychelles joins five trading properties from Hilton’s portfolio in the Indian Ocean, including Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island; Mango House Seychelles, LXR Hotels & Resorts; Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa; Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa; and DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles – Allamanda Resort and Spa.

