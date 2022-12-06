A memorandum of understanding signed with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund (TDF) will see Hilton support it in developing family-friendly leisure destinations incorporating Hilton-branded hotels across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

An agreement signed with Diriyah Gate Development Authority will see the opening of Waldorf Astoria Diriyah at the heart of the masterplan

Hilton and Alshaya Group have signed agreements to open a Canopy by Hilton in Al Khobar and a Hampton by Hilton in Hafr al-Batin

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As part of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Riyadh, Hilton has announced a strategic partnership with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund (TDF) – as well as agreements with several public and private developers for new hotels in destinations across Saudi Arabia. In the coming years, Hilton expects to grow its portfolio to more than 75 hotels in the Kingdom across multiple award-winning brands.

H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, said: "Saudi Vision 2030 has set the bar high for the Kingdom’s travel and tourism industry and we are committed to making Saudi Arabia one of the world’s top tourist destinations in the years to come. We are leaving no stone unturned to work on innovative projects with globally leading industry partners and look forward to achieving milestones through our collaboration with Hilton.”

Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton, said, “It was incredible to be back in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the WTTC Global Summit and to meet with important partners. Hilton has operated in the Kingdom for more than 25 years, providing world-renowned hospitality and helping to shape an exciting future for tourism with new hotels in exciting destinations. The strength of Hilton’s partnerships in Saudi Arabia is testament to the government’s strategic vision and the incredible progress being made to develop the country’s tourism infrastructure, paving the way for a new golden age of travel.”

During WTTC, Hilton and TDF signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop family-friendly leisure destinations across several Saudi locations in alignment with the National Tourism Strategy. These destinations will have one or more of Hilton’s brands, including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton. Hilton will share its expertise and knowledge with the Fund to facilitate the development of these destinations, which will include waterparks, entertainment venues, food and beverage outlets, adventure activities, and other leisure amenities.

Mr. Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of TDF, said, “Each new partnership helps put a spotlight on TDF as a gateway to Saudi Arabia’s tourism and hospitality sector. We are open to welcoming global brands with innovative, sustainable offerings into our Kingdom. This is just the beginning; we expect significant results in the years ahead.”

Hilton’s Saudi Arabia expansion includes the signing of Waldorf Astoria Diriyah, in partnership with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA). At the heart of the Diriyah masterplan, the iconic 200-guest room Waldorf Astoria Diriyah will offer guests a world of timeless luxury and world-class hospitality. Diriyah is the Kingdom’s foremost heritage, culture and lifestyle destination, and the Waldorf Astoria will be located in a prime position, surrounded by high-end restaurants, luxury retail stores, residences, art galleries and museums.

Hilton and Alshaya Group have signed agreements for Canopy by Hilton Al Khobar Ajdan Waterfront and Hampton by Hilton Hafr al-Batin. Expected to open in 2026, the 120-guest room Canopy by Hilton Al Khobar Ajdan Waterfront will give guests convenient access to a range of nearby leisure options. Meanwhile, Hampton by Hilton Hafr al-Batin is slated to open in 2025 and will stand near to King Khalid Military City and Hafr al-Batin University, benefitting from excellent road connections and offering 224-guest rooms.

Hilton currently operates 16 hotels in KSA and has another 46 under development. The company plans to expand its operations to more than 75 properties in the coming years, including the introduction of new brands such as LXR Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton.

About Hilton

About Tourism Development Fund

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) was set up in 2020 with a capital of USD 4 billion to drive tourism growth in Saudi Arabia. TDF enables local and international investors looking to benefit from the sector’s high potential by providing them with viable funding solutions as well as leveraging its wide network of partners, including government entities, public and private lenders, operators and service providers, all deployed to bring investments to life.

Positioned firmly at the heart of Saudi’s tourism ecosystem, TDF is well-placed to offer guidance and funding options to SMEs, and tailored investment solutions to qualified investors. The Fund’s vision is to contribute towards achieving the National Tourism Strategy’s objectives by unlocking opportunities in the tourism value chain for private sector investors, while focusing on long-term sustainability.