Cairo, Egypt – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed, in partnership with Mardev Developments. Scheduled to open in 2028, the property will provide guests with modern and affordable accommodation in West Cairo.

Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed will be part of a mixed-use development, conveniently located near lifestyle and retail outlets. The property is close to Sphinx International Airport and provides guests with easy access to some of the historical treasures of Giza and Cairo.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton said, “With tremendous opportunities for hotel development in Cairo, we continue with our plans to more than double our portfolio across Egypt to over 30 hotels in the coming years. We are delighted to partner with Mardev Developments to open Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed. The New Zayed district is thriving with new residential and commercial projects, and we look forward to providing guests with upscale and reliable accommodation in West Cairo.”

Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed will comprise 179 guest rooms and suites, along with four meeting rooms, a fully equipped fitness centre, and an outdoor pool. Guests can enjoy elevated dining experiences across the hotels’ three venues – an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby bar, and a rooftop bar.



Zohdy Zahran, chairman, Mardev Developments said: “We are excited to partner with Hilton to bring the Hilton Garden Inn brand to New Zayed and provide visitors with spacious modern rooms and thoughtful amenities. Hilton has had a longstanding legacy in Egypt, and we are confident that this hotel will offer guests the renowned service the hospitality company is known for.”



Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed joins Hilton’s growing portfolio of 14 trading hotels in Egypt with another 20 in the pipeline. Of the trading properties, six are in Cairo, with another 11 under development, including the soon-to-open Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Garden Inn

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodations and modern amenities for an experience that is simply on another level. The Hilton Garden Inn Promise affirms the brand’s goal to make each guest’s stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. With more than 1,000 hotels in 62 countries and territories around the world, the brand ensures today’s busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience, starting with the first hello. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Garden Inn by booking at hgi.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Garden Inn at stories.hilton.com/hgi, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Mardev Developments

Founded in 1989, Mardev Developments has three decades of civil construction and urban development experience. Mardev has cultivated its strengths to emerge as a highly successful Egyptian-owned company. Mardev’s track record on diverse civil construction projects speaks to its proficiency. At Mardev Group, our core mission is to expertly cater to our clients’ needs, translating their visions into market realities. Mardev group has successfully completed more than 130+ projects in Egypt.



Menorca Villa Zayed, located in Sheikh Zayed, covers 40.8 acres of prime land. Comprising over 250 villas, including townhouses, twin villas, and stand-alone villas, it provides residents with a lavish and spacious living environment. Visit https://mardeveg.com/ for more information and follow on Facebook.