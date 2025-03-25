Following the brand’s recent launch in EMEA, Signia by Hilton Cairo Skywalk and Signia by Hilton Residences Cairo Skywalk mark the brand’s debut in Egypt and the African continent, reinforcing Hilton’s robust expansion strategy in the region

With sophisticated designs, distinct cuisines, and world-class meeting and event facilities, the landmark properties will enjoy a prime location, seamlessly connecting guests to key business and lifestyle destinations

Cairo, Egypt – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of Signia by Hilton Cairo Skywalk and Signia by Hilton Residences Cairo Skywalk in partnership with Skywalk Developments, bringing the Signia brand to Egypt and Africa for the first time. The two latest additions to Hilton’s luxury portfolio in Egypt will offer modern stays with cosmopolitan amenities, personalised service, and extensive meetings and events facilities for guests and residents alike.

Located within West Cairo’s newest destination, the properties will be surrounded by a business and entertainment park, as well as commercial and retail outlets. The hotel and branded residences will offer easy access to historical and cultural landmarks in Cairo and Giza including the newly-opened Grand Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids. Sphinx International Airport is a 20-minute car ride, while Cairo International Airport is 50 minutes away.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “As we continue to diversify and expand Hilton’s presence in Egypt, we’re thrilled to introduce Signia by Hilton to one of West Cairo’s prestigious new destinations. With plans to grow our footprint to more than 40 properties across the country in the coming years, this debut and partnership with Skywalk Developments reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and residential experiences in the region.”

Signia by Hilton Cairo Skywalk will house 200 elegantly designed guest rooms and suites and an array of dining venues including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a lobby bar, and a pool bar and grill. Guests will be able to enjoy a range of facilities including a fully equipped fitness centre, a spa, and an outdoor pool. Guests staying in Club Signia rooms and suites will be able to enjoy a personalised service with access to the Club Signia lounge, bespoke concierge services and enhanced in-room amenities. Club Signia is an elevated experience inspired by private membership clubs, offering guests access to a private lounge with a dedicated Club Ambassador and chef-curated, around-the-clock meals.

Bringing Signia by Hilton’s signature meeting experience to Cairo, the hotel will offer nearly 5,000 square meters – one of the largest meeting spaces in the city – including a state-of-the-art ballroom, multifunction room and outdoor event lawn – making it a premier choice for meetings and events in the city.

Meanwhile, Signia by Hilton Residences Cairo Skywalk will offer a cosmopolitan living experience in the heart of West Cairo through its 200 modern units including one and two-bedroom apartments. In addition to enjoying the hotel’s dining venues, residents will have access to a wide variety of signature residential services and facilities including a private lounge, a pool and fitness centre, a valet desk and a concierge.

Khaled Rasekh, Chairman, Skywalk Developments, added: “With a shared vision for excellence, our partnership with Hilton will set a new benchmark for hospitality in Egypt. Cairo’s rich history and cultural attractions, combined with its growing status as a hub for conferences and events, continue to drive international and domestic tourism. Our latest development will redefine urban living, offering residents and visitors an unbeatable location and a lifestyle community that provides the perfect blend of entertainment, hospitality, and retail.”

This latest signing further solidifies Hilton’s leadership in the region, following the successful expansion of the brand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa with the opening of Signia by Hilton in Amman, Jordan. Hilton’s fast-growing pipeline of more than 25 hotels in Egypt is expected to create over 5,000 new job opportunities, further cementing the company’s commitment to local communities.

​​​​​​About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,400 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 140 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 210 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Signia by Hilton

Signia by Hilton is a portfolio of world-class hotels that infuses sophisticated travel and luxurious experiences into every aspect of the guest stay. Each Signia by Hilton hotel offers unparalleled meetings and events capabilities, distinctive design, signature food and beverage experiences, and intentional wellness offerings, all backed by the Hilton name and award-winning Hilton Honors program. Learn more about Signia by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/signia.