LONDON, United Kingdom : Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced during World Travel Market in London the signing of an agreement with Wirgan Hospitality to rebrand two of their trading hotels in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Makkah and a DoubleTree by Hilton. Both hotels are set to open before the end of the year, further strengthening Hilton’s presence in the Kingdom and the Holy City. The signings will almost double Hilton’s trading presence in Makkah – by rooms – to more than 4,100 keys.

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, Hilton, MEA, said, “We recently surpassed the milestone of 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia – and we are thrilled to build on this momentum with the signing of these two properties. As we continue to expand our footprint in the Kingdom, we remain committed to diversifying our portfolio to meet the needs of every traveller. Our partnership with Wirgan Hospitality is testament to this as we introduce our Tapestry Collection brand to the Holy City and bolster our presence with the introduction of DoubleTree by Hilton to the Aziziyah district of Makkah – enhancing Hilton’s hospitality offering in a key global destination.”

Omar Al Harbi, CEO, Wirgan Hospitality, said, “We are proud to partner with Hilton to support the future growth of the two exceptional properties we have developed in Makkah. As one of the most significant destinations in the Kingdom, Makkah holds deep religious, cultural and spiritual importance. These openings reflect our ongoing commitment to elevate the hospitality offering in Makkah and the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030, and to leverage Hilton’s global reach and commercial engine.”

Wirgan Al Noor, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Located near Jabal Al Noor, one of Islam’s most sacred sites, the 1,386-guestroom Wirgan Al Noor, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will offer proximity to key landmarks such as the Zamzam Well and Al-Zaher Palace Museum. Perched on slightly elevated terrain, the hotel will provide sweeping views of the Holy City.

Each Tapestry Collection hotel has an original story woven into its design, décor, and artwork, and this property will be no exception – with its name inspire by Mount Wirgan in Madinah, the hotel’s design will reflect authentic Saudi heritage throughout. The property will also feature two expansive ballrooms totalling over 1,100 square metres, eight meeting rooms, multiple dining outlets, shuttle services to the Haram, a fitness centre, and a kids club.

DoubleTree by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah

Located in the heart of the vibrant Aziziyah district, this upscale hotel will be ideally positioned for pilgrims, with close access to Mina, Jamarat, and other key religious sites. Regular shuttle services to the Haram will further enhance guest convenience.

The hotel will bring DoubleTree by Hilton’s signature hospitality to life - starting with its iconic warm chocolate chip cookie welcome. With 381 guest rooms and suites, the property will also offer a variety of dining options, a business centre, and a kids club.

These latest signings mark another step in Hilton’s growth journey to support Saudi Vision 2030 and deliver world-class hospitality across the Kingdom, where the company currently operates 21 hotels with another 83 in the pipeline. For more development news, visit stories.hilton.com.

