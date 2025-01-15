Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) have partnered to showcase the diverse travel experiences tourists can enjoy in Saudi Arabia through an engaging creative content campaign.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, short films and photos have been creatively produced to promote Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Ula, Makkah and Madinah. These captivating visuals transport viewers to discover the country’s distinctive destinations. The campaign builds on last year’s successful partnership between the two entities, in which they created engaging seasonal content for viewers, and is now being rolled out internationally, including across the Middle East, South Africa, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

The announcement also follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Hilton and STA in 2023 to explore cooperation opportunities to promote Saudi Arabia and attract visitors to the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030. It also comes as Hilton continues its plans to more than quadruple its presence with over 70 hotels under development – adding more than 18,000 keys to its growing portfolio, introducing more of its award-winning brands, and creating over 15,000 jobs for hospitality professionals across the Kingdom– with more than half of new hires being Saudi nationals.

The content, which can be viewed here, serves as a window that immerses visitors in Saudi experiences before their arrival. It brings to life the Kingdom’s must-visit hotspots and dives into the heart of its welcoming cities. From the spiritual significance of its holy cities, and highlighting the historical treasures of Diriyah, to revelling in the beauty of ancient oases and the stunning topography of the country.

It invites visitors to experience the very best of Saudi Arabia with Hilton, highlighting the global hospitality company’s hotels across the country including Waldorf Astoria Jeddah – Qasr Al Sharq, Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences and Conrad Makkah, and demonstrating the exceptional hospitality and comfort that Hilton guests can expect.

Hilton currently operates 21 hotels in the Kingdom including the recently opened Hilton Riyadh Olaya and The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton. The global hospitality company is committed to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia with plans to grow its footprint to exceed 100 hotels in the coming years. Its development pipeline includes the recently signed agreement with Dan Company, a Public Investment Fund company, to open three resorts at farm-based tourism destination Al Ahsa, as well as with Rua Al Madinah Holding to open three properties at Rua Al Madinah, and with Taiba Investments to launch the first Waldorf Astoria in Madinah.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,300 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 138 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 200 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About STA

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

Saudi, Welcome to Arabia is the consumer facing brand of the Saudi Tourism Authority. To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com