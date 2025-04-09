Dubai, UAE – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Mabanee (KSE: MABK) have announced the signing of Hilton Kuwait Resort, marking a transformative renovation of the iconic property in Mangaf. Scheduled to open in 2026, Hilton Kuwait Resort will be the largest coastal resort in Kuwait boasting a serene seaside setting spanning 1.3 kilometers of beach, positioning it as a premier getaway for both residents and international business and leisure visitors.

The extensive renovation will include a comprehensive upgrade of the property, featuring energizing spaces such as enhanced guest rooms, chalets, and villas, as well as new amenities such as outdoor sports areas, a beach club and spa, and multiple dining options.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We are pleased to be furthering our partnership with Mabanee, working together to deliver an elevated stay experience at Hilton Kuwait Resort. With its beautiful setting and extensive offerings, the resort will bring the features of our iconic flagship brand to life, contributing to Kuwait’s budding tourism industry and connecting travelers in this sought-after location on the coast,.”

Hilton Kuwait Resort will offer approximately 330 modern guest rooms, including 80 chalets, 64 villas and 36 studio apartments. Guests will have a range of world-class dining options featuring the best of local and global flavors to choose from. Leisure facilities will include an indulgent spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools.

Chief Executive Officer of Mabanee, Waleed Khaled Alsharian said, “We look forward to opening the fully renovated Hilton Kuwait Resort, welcoming residents and visitors to a modern property with an uplifted room mix, additional facilities and Hilton’s renowned hospitality. The opening will further our hospitality footprint in Kuwait, where we have already partnered with Hilton to operate the Waldorf Astoria and Hilton Garden Inn in The Avenues.”

The resort will also serve as the iconic host for meetings and events, featuring a 2,100-square-meter ballroom and seven meeting rooms. With state-of-the-art capabilities, advanced technology, and seamlessly integrated food and beverage options, Hilton Kuwait Resort will accommodate events of all sizes, from intimate gatherings to grand weddings.

Hilton Kuwait Resort will join three other Hilton properties in the country – Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, Hilton Garden Inn Kuwait and Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya. For more information about Hilton, visit stories.hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,400 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 140 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 210 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Mabanee

Mabanee is a leading real estate development company in the Middle East, renowned for its innovative approach to creating iconic destinations that redefine urban living. Established in 1964 and headquartered in Kuwait, Mabanee specializes in developing and managing high-quality commercial, residential, and hospitality projects. The company’s flagship development, The Avenues in Kuwait, is one of the largest and most successful shopping destinations in the region, attracting millions of visitors annually. Additionally, Mabanee and its partners expanded its Avenues brand with the completion of The Avenues - Bahrain and the construction of The Avenues - Riyadh, and The Avenues – Khobar.

Mabanee’s commitment to excellence extends to its strategic partnerships and its role in advancing the Gulf’s position as a regional hub for business, tourism, and leisure. With a strong focus on sustainability and community engagement, Mabanee continues to deliver projects that contribute to the economic and social development of the communities it serves. For more information about Mabanee, visit www.mabanee.com.