Global hospitality company on track to more than double its Morocco portfolio, exceeding 20 hotels in the coming years with the signing of nine new properties, totalling over 1,300 rooms across seven global brands

Hilton bolsters luxury portfolio with the debut of Waldorf Astoria in the capital city of Rabat and the country’s first LXR Hotels & Resorts property in Casablanca.

Brand debuts in the country also include lifestyle Curio Collection by Hilton hotels in Casablanca and Rabat, as well as value-driven Hampton by Hilton properties in Benguérir and Fes.

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is accelerating its plans to more than double its portfolio in Morocco with the signing of nine hotels across seven of its global brands, including the debut of its iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand in the capital city of Rabat, as well as the introduction of its luxury LXR Hotels & Resorts, lifestyle Curio Collection by Hilton, and value-driven Hampton by Hilton brands to the country.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: “With 13.1 million[1] tourists visiting Morocco in the first nine months of this year, an increase of around two million compared to the same period last year, the country is experiencing significant momentum as a sought-after tourist destination. These nine new signings will add more than 1,300 rooms and around 1,500 Team Members to Hilton’s growing portfolio in Morocco, where we plan to expand our footprint to over 20 hotels in the coming years. The introduction of new brands – and expansion of existing ones – demonstrates our commitment to catering to the different needs of guests visiting the country where we’ve enjoyed a strong legacy dating back almost six decades. We look forward to working closely with our valued owners to deliver Hilton’s globally recognised hospitality to guests at these outstanding hotels.”

Hilton Bolsters Luxury & Lifestyle Presence in Morocco

Hilton has partnered with O Tower to bring Rabat’s first Waldorf Astoria property to the capital city, and with Yamed Group to debut the first LXR Hotels & Resorts and Curio Collection by Hilton properties in the country.

Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé

Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé is slated to open in 2025 and will be part of a mixed-use development which is set to be the tallest building in Morocco – towering 250 metres high across 55 floors and featuring office spaces, residences, and an observatory. The hotel will offer 55 guest rooms and suites, two specialty restaurants, Waldorf Astoria’s signature Peacock Alley, personal concierge services, a pool restaurant, meeting and board room spaces, a spa, an outdoor and infinity pool, and a fitness studio.

The Mohammed VI Tower will be a focal point of the new development phase of the Bouregreg Valley, a key component of the government’s ‘Rabat City of Light, Moroccan Capital of Culture’ programme. Surrounding developments include the Grand Theatre of Rabat, designed by renowned architectural firm Zaha Hadid Architects, as well as various iconic projects as musuems, a marina, and a mall.

LXR Hotels & Resorts – Casablanca

Marking the country debut of LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s award-winning collection of independent luxury hotels, the highly anticipated property is expected to open in 2025 and will be located in Casablanca’s ‘Triangle d’Or’ as part of the ‘Metropolitan’ development, a high-end mixed-use project encompassing residential, retail, offices, and hotels. As the centrepiece of this new development, the LXR hotel will house 148 guest rooms and suites, three signature restaurants and a stunning rooftop venue, as well as a wellness spa, outdoor pool, and dynamic meeting and multifunctional spaces.

Created for sophisticated global travellers who are passionate about exploring new places, the hotel will distinguish itself through signature experiences in the form of unique encounters meticulously crafted to reflect the local culture. Inspired by the legacy of Les Arènes de Casablanca (former iconic bullring and amphitheatre active on the site from 1921 to 1972), the hotel will celebrate the city’s rich cultural heritage, paired with intriguing modern design and bespoke personalised service signature to the LXR brand.

Curio Collection by Hilton – Casablanca

Expected to open in 2026, the lifestyle hotel will offer 63 stylishly appointed guest rooms, a fully equipped fitness centre, as well as access to the Metropolitan development’s vibrant food and beverage, entertainment, and retail offerings. Each hotel in the Curio Collection is hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world’s most sought-after destinations, evoking a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food and beverage, and curated experiences.

Curio Collection by Hilton, Rabat

Curio Collection by Hilton Rabat is slated to open in 2026, also in partnership with Yamed Group, and will feature 94 guest rooms and three dining venues including a brasserie, a signature restaurant, and a rooftop restaurant alongside the swimming pool.

Drawing inspiration from the Botanical Garden of Rabat, the hotel enjoys great connectivity to the main areas of the city and is located five minutes from the Royal Palace of Rabat and a half-hour drive from the Rabat-Salé Airport.

Continued Expansion in Rabat and Casablanca

Hilton continues the expansion of its flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts, award-winning DoubleTree by Hilton, and upscale and affordable Hilton Garden Inn brands across the country, with brand firsts in Rabat and Casablanca.

Hilton Rabat

With 162 modern guest rooms and suites, Hilton Rabat, developed in partnership with Bin Ham Group, will mark the debut of Hilton’s flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand in Morocco’s capital city. The hotel, slated to open in 2026, will be situated within a master development plan for the Capital Mall and will feature several recreational facilities including an indoor and outdoor pool, a spa, and a fitness centre. Offering unique moments to complement cultural exploration, guests will be able to dine at the specialty restaurant, lobby, or pool bar.

DoubleTree by Hilton Casablanca City Centre & Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca City Centre

Hilton has also partnered with Ynna to open DoubleTree by Hilton Casablanca City Center and Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca City Center.

Opening later this year, DoubleTree by Hilton Casablanca City Centre will bring DoubleTree’s modern blend of comfort and hospitality to the vibrant heart of Casablanca – welcoming travellers with its well-loved warm cookie to 389 guest rooms and suites, four specialty restaurants, a lobby bar, a tea lounge, leisure and recreation facilities, a 2,500 sqm spa, 13 meeting rooms, and a grand ballroom – all delivered with the brand’s signature warmth and care.

Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca City Centre is expected to open in 2026 and will bring the brand’s upscale and affordable hospitality to Casablanca. The hotel will feature 176 contemporary guest rooms, an all-day dining venue, and a café and lobby bar.

Hampton by Hilton Makes its Moroccan Debut

Hilton will mark the debut of its award-winning, value-driven Hampton by Hilton brand in Morocco with hotels in Benguérir and Fes. Every Hampton by Hilton guest will enjoy the brand’s signature free, hot breakfast with healthy options.

Hampton by Hilton Ben Guerir

Owned by Société Hôtelière de Benguérir, Hampton by Hilton Ben Guerir is set to open in 2025 within the Green City of Benguérir. Located opposite the prestigious Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Hampton by Hilton Ben Guerir will offer a modern and comfortable stay with 94 thoughtfully designed rooms, a dining and lounge area, and a gym. Mohammed VI Polytechnic University is a centre of excellence in academia, applied research and innovation in various fields. The Green City of Benguérir, located 50 kms from Marrakech, is a model of sustainable development. Its design and infrastructure are based on smart and environmentally friendly principles.

Hampton by Hilton Fes Golf

Considered the spiritual and cultural capital of Morocco, Fes is one of the four imperial cities dating back to the 13th century. Expected to open in 2027 in partnership with Le Clos de l’Atlas, a Moroccan real estate development company, Hampton by Hilton Fes Golf will be strategically located adjacent to the Oued Fes Golf Resort and is near Fes Railway station, several educational institutions and the Medina of Fes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The hotel will feature 161 guest rooms, an outdoor pool and three meeting rooms.

The nine new properties join Hilton’s growing portfolio in Morocco, which comprises 10 trading hotels, including Conrad Rabat Arzana and Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort and Spa, and four further properties under development, including the debut of the iconic Waldorf Astoria and lifestyle Canopy by Hilton in Tangier.

For more on Hilton’s development news and its expanding portfolio in Morocco, visit stories.hilton.com.

Notes:

O Tower is a subsidiary of O Capital Group responsible for developing and operating The Mohammed VI Tower. O Capital Group is a prominent Moroccan multinational company with a significant presence across various sectors, including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and new technologies. Founded by the Benjelloun family, the group has a rich history dating back to the 19th century and has since expanded its influence both within Morocco and internationally.

Yamed Group was founded in 2013 by Karim Beqqali and is one of the leading real estate companies specialising in asset and investment management (including for hotel properties), real estate development, property management and design and construction services.

Bin Ham Group is an Emirati multi-disciplinary company focusing on real estate development and management, and will be strategically located close to embassies, ministries, hospitals, and residences.

Ynna is a leading Moroccan conglomerate established in 1948 working in several diversified business sectors, especially in real estate development, the BTP sector, mass distribution, tourism, and renewable energies.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,300 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 138 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 200 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

[1] Tourist Arrivals Reach 13.1 Million in Morocco as of September

