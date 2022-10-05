Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hilal Computers Technical for Trade Co (Hilal CTTC) a leading IT service, consulting, and business solutions provider based in Riyadh, joins a handful of Saudi companies selected as a Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. The Registered Trade Mark was founded by business journalists Robert Levering and Milton Moskowitz. The certification is built on the belief that great employee experiences are better for people, businesses, and for the world.

The certification process began with an anonymous survey circulated to employees of Hilal CTTC. The responses were used to quantify employees’ experiences by analyzing their responses based on several key performance indicators. Emphasis is given to an employee’s evaluation of their trust model with the employer, and an employee’s experience relevant to the work environment such as team building, employee benefits, and personal career growth to determine whether a company is truly a Great Place to Work.

Praveen Nambiar, Director of Hilal CTTC comments: “Even though we have been recognized as a Great Place to Work by our employees, our owners are steadfast in the belief that there should ongoing development at the workplace to maintain our role as good employers valued by our employees.”

“The technology industry is ever evolving and work practices should evolve as well. We aim to empower and constantly educate our employees to ensure our servicing quality is of a standard that meets the exacting levels demanded by our business partners Microsoft, Dell, Oracle, and SAP to name a few.”

Hilal CTTC solutions range from infrastructure, cloud strategy, backup, security, networking, enterprise business solutions, and engineering/ support services.

