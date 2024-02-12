Amman, Jordan: – Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, has announced that it has recently signed an exclusive licencing agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals (AFT) for the registration and commercialization of Combogesic® IV, an intravenous, opioid-free pain relief medicine for the short term symptomatic treatment of acute pain in adults and the reduction of fever, in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq. It is a patented intravenous formulation of Paracetamol 1000mg + Ibuprofen 300mg solution for infusion.

The new agreement provides Hikma with exclusive rights for the commercialisation of Combogesic® IV in the three countries. A similar agreement has been previously signed with AFT Pharmaceuticals in the US market and the launch of Combogesic® IV in the US market has been announced earlier this month.

Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA, said: “Our agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals for Combogesic® IV – an important alternative for the treatment of acute pain and fever – is an important milestone in delivering on our purpose of putting better health, within reach, every day. As a leading healthcare company in MENA, we continue to expand our pipeline in growing therapeutic areas and are committed to partnerships with global players to expand our portfolio of high-quality medicines to patients in the region.”

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, theMENA and Europe.

