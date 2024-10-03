CFAO Healthcare is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the South African pharmaceutical market by acquiring a prominent pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, Opella Healthcare South Africa.

It marks CFAO's first healthcare investment in the country, which is the second-largest market on the continent. The new entity will operate as CFAO Healthcare in South Africa.

CFAO Healthcare, a division of CFAO Group, continues its mission of enhancing healthcare globally by manufacturing, distributing, and providing pharmaceutical and medical products and related services.

Now, with a presence in 28 countries, this acquisition further strengthens its position as the leading pan-African distributor of pharmaceutical products and sends a clear message about its seamless integration across every link in the value chain.

"CFAO Healthcare's entry into the South African market represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to expand its footprint across the continent," states Jean-Marc Leccia, chief executive officer and chairman of CFAO Healthcare.

"This acquisition of South Africa's Opella Healthcare underscores CFAO Healthcare's dedication to investing in the sub-Saharan region's healthcare distribution network, positioning us as a market leader in distribution.”

Opella Healthcare, located in Gauteng, South Africa, is wholly owned by Sanofi South Africa and engaged in the distribution of the following consumer healthcare (CHC) products: Essentiale, Telfast, Buscopan, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Nasacort and Pharmachoice.

Only Sanofi CHC brands will form part of this partnership, while Sanofi Pharma medicines and vaccines will continue their operations in South Africa.

“Our partnership with CFAO is key for expanding our CHC portfolio. Our mission is to enhance consumer health and wellbeing. Together, we aim to leverage our combined expertise to provide meaningful and effective solutions to individuals and communities.

"We are very excited about this new journey and strengthening our relationship with CFAO Healthcare for managing the distribution and promotion of Sanofi’s CHC portfolio in South Africa,” states Feirouz Ellouze, head of Sanofi CHC Africa, Middle East, and Turkey.

CFAO Healthcare is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for the acquired entity, with no operational disruption of Opella Healthcare or its client delivery.

The current team at Opella Healthcare, with highly valued expertise, will be retained and integrated into the CFAO Healthcare in South Africa operations. This approach aligns with CFAO's philosophy of sustainable growth and long-term investment in the communities it serves.

Strategic CFAO Healthcare and Sanofi partnership across Africa

In 2021, CFAO Healthcare initiated an exclusive partnership with Sanofi to distribute and market medicines and vaccines in 25 English- and French-speaking sub-Saharan African countries. This initiative has been highly successful, enhancing trust between the two companies.

"This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone for CFAO Healthcare. It is driven by our dedication to improving access to our medicines and better serving clients in South Africa's healthcare system.

"We also aim to establish ourselves as a pan-African leader in pharmaceutical distribution through continued expansion and investment, and we are eagerly working on the expansion of our offering in Southern Africa to serve principals better," states Philippe Franiatte, deputy chief executive officer of CFAO South Africa and chief executive officer of CFAO Healthcare in South Africa.

"CFAO Healthcare in South Africa aims to serve the entire healthcare value chain. This strategic move will ultimately enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare for the South African people," he says.

Philippe Franiatte emphasises the significance of this acquisition: "This is a pivotal moment for CFAO Group as we establish our healthcare presence in one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in Africa.

"Our partnership with Sanofi and commitment to local expertise will drive our mission to deliver top-tier healthcare solutions to the South African population."

