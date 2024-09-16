Riyadh – Hikma Pharmaceuticals KSA, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with the Saudi Gastroenterology Association (SGA), by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the management and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through early intervention, multidisciplinary collaboration and public and patient education.

IBD is a chronic inflammation of the intestine characterised by severe stomach pain and diarrhoea affecting nearly 5 million people worldwide. The main types of IBD are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. In Saudi Arabia, the prevalence of this disease has been increasing. In Saudi Arabia, the prevalence of this disease has been increasing; as of 2012, the incidence was estimated at 0.94 patients per 100,000 individuals over the past 20 years.

The partnership aims to address the critical gaps in IBD management from the perspectives of both physicians and patients. Leveraging a multifaceted approach that includes a social media awareness campaign and comprehensive medical training programs, the initiatives have been designed to disseminate essential knowledge about IBD management to healthcare professionals, patients and the public. The medical training programs, accredited by the British Accreditation Council for Medical Education (BACME), have been offered to healthcare professionals (HCPs) across the Kingdom, including a specialised small intestinal ultrasound workshop, certified by the International Bowel Ultrasound Society (IBUS).

Dr. Majed Almadi, President of SGA, said, “Our expanded partnership with Hikma marks a significant step towards enhancing IBD care across Saudi Arabia. Our initiatives are grounded in a patient-centric approach that not only focuses on but also enhances public awareness, improves diagnostics and treatments, and reduces the stigma associated with IBD. This collaboration is about empowering patients and providers alike with the knowledge and tools they need to manage this condition more effectively.”

Commenting on the MoU with SGA, Dr. Ma’moon AlAraidah, General Manager and Vice President of Hikma in KSA & GCC, said, “As a leading provider of essential medicines in KSA serving patients and HCPs for over 40 years, we are pleased to collaborate with the SGA through this strategic partnership promoting connectivity within our health communities. This multifaceted approach for IBD management represents a significant step forward for patients in the region living with this condition. We are confident that by raising awareness, empowering healthcare professionals, and fostering collaboration with government stakeholders, we are putting better health within reach to improve even more patients’ lives.”

About Hikma

