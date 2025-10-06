Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, and its long-standing partner Celltrion Inc., a global biopharmaceutical leader, have signed exclusive licensing agreements across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The new agreements will broaden access to cutting-edge and affordable biologics through the introduction of six biosimilar treatments to the region. This also marks a significant advancement in expanding access to biosimilar treatments across key therapeutic areas, including allergic diseases, ophthalmology, skeletal-related disorders, immune diseases and oncology.

By offering high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to complex biologics, Hikma is enabling broader patient access to life-saving and life enhancing therapies that were previously restricted due to high costs or limited availability. Under the agreements, Hikma will hold exclusive commercialisation rights across all MENA markets, while Celltrion will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of the treatments.

With these new agreements, Hikma solidifies its position as a leading provider of biosimilars in the MENA region and takes a pivotal step in its broader biotech strategy to enhance patient outcomes, reduce healthcare system burdens, and transform treatment standards in hospitals across MENA.

Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA, said: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Celltrion Inc., reinforcing our shared commitment to improving access to high quality, biosimilar treatments. These treatments have the potential to significantly improve quality of life for patients living with chronic, debilitating, or life-threatening conditions.

The addition of these biosimilars enhances Hikma’s ability to serve hospital channels with a comprehensive portfolio of injectables and biologics, reinforcing its ambition to become the top hospital player in the region.”

About Hikma

(LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (rated BBB/stable S&P and BBB/stable Fitch)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 9,500 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company that specialises in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. Celltrion is a pioneer in the biosimilar space, having launched the world's first monoclonal antibody biosimilar. Our global pharmaceutical portfolio addresses a range of therapeutic areas including immunology, allergy, oncology, haematology, ophthalmology and endocrinology. Beyond biosimilar products, we are committed to advancing our pipeline with novel drugs to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and deliver quality medicines. For more information, please visit our website www.celltrion.com/en-us