Dubai, UAE : Ghassan Aboud Holding, a diversified conglomerate with a track record of over 30 years in the UAE and deep roots across the automotive, retail, logistics, hospitality, and digital commerce sectors, is reinforcing its commitment to developing the next generation of Emirati professionals through a strategic partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), one of the UAE’s most respected government educational institutions. Together, the Holding and HCT are supporting students through practical apprenticeship programs that provide hands-on experience, professional growth, and exposure to real-world business environments.

The initiative falls squarely within Ghassan Aboud Holding’s strategic direction of supporting and hosting university students in internship programs, following international standards that foster learning, skill development, and workforce readiness. Through these apprenticeship opportunities, students gain real-world experience across the Group’s diverse business operations, enabling them to grow professionally while contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s economy.

Ghassan Aboud Holding expresses deep appreciation for HCT’s partnership and trust, recognizing the institution’s pivotal role in preparing the nation’s youth for future careers. The program also celebrates the students’ outstanding performance and growth during their apprenticeships, reflecting their dedication and the effectiveness of a structured, practical learning environment.

“This partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing Emirati youth and supporting the UAE Government’s national vision,” said Mansoor Al Mansoori, Emiratization Manager at Ghassan Aboud Holding. “By officially supporting internship programs in collaboration with HCT, we are not only enabling students to gain valuable skills but also contributing to national priorities, including Emiratization, youth empowerment, education–industry integration, and the development of a sustainable national human capital base.”

The collaboration aligns closely with the UAE Government’s strategic objectives and long-term vision, particularly in increasing Emirati participation in the workforce, strengthening the bridge between education and industry, and building a competitive and sustainable national workforce. These efforts also contribute to the UAE Centennial 2071 goals and support sustainable economic diversification, reflecting the Holding’s forward-looking approach and commitment to social responsibility.

Through this partnership, Ghassan Aboud Holding showcases its role as a socially responsible employer and highlights the value of effective public-private collaboration in talent development. The initiative serves as a model for how government educational institutions and private sector leaders can work together to create impactful learning opportunities that prepare young Emiratis for the challenges and opportunities of a modern, knowledge-driven economy.

About Ghassan Aboud Holding

Founded in 1994, Ghassan Aboud Holding is a diversified, international conglomerate with a strong presence across key sectors including Automotive, Retail, FMCG, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, Facilities Management, Catering, and Digital Marketplaces.

Guided by its mission of “Building a better future, together” the Group has, for over three decades, remained committed to innovation, excellence, and creating value-driven experiences for our customers and partners.

Headquartered in the UAE, with offices in Australia and Belgium, Ghassan Aboud Holding is well-positioned to serve diverse markets with agility and impact.

To learn more about the Group’s wide-ranging operations, please visit www.gagroup.net

