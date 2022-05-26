Abu Dhabi – EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, yesterday welcomed a high level diplomatic, military, and commercial delegation from Brazil at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. The meeting underscores the importance both countries place on their strong business and cultural ties, and their ongoing collaboration in the areas defence, trade, and technology.

The Brazilian delegation, led by Admiral Flavio Rocha, Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Executive Office of the President, Dr. Marcos Degaut, Secretary of Defense Products of the MOD, Eduardo Bolsonaro, Congressman in the House of Representatives, His Excellency Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, and other dignitaries, were met by members of the EDGE leadership team including His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mansour Al Mulla, CEO and Managing Director, Hamad Al Marar, Cluster President – Missiles & Weapons (M&W), Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President – Trading & Mission Support cluster, and other senior members of the EDGE leadership including the CEOs of EDGE entities HALCON, ADASI, AL TARIQ, CARACAL, LAHAB, NIMR, and AL JASOOR.

The CEOs of several major Brazilian companies were also part of the delegation, including those of Embraer, Embraer Radar, AKAER, Taurus, Lace, Condor, Avionics, CBC, Mac JEE, CSD, Kryptus, SIATT, Atech, and MK Bomb AEQ.

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, speaking at the joint cooperation committee meeting, said: “We are delighted to welcome such a high-ranking and commercially important Brazilian visit to EDGE today. Not only does it reinforce the importance and fondness with which both our countries view each other as partners, it also underscores the need to keep exploring new opportunities for future collaboration of mutual benefit, and for the pursuit of greater global security.

“Brazil is an important strategic market for EDGE, with advanced and highly developed indigenous industries, there is huge potential for us to work together in further knowledge sharing, intelligence exchange, R&D cooperation, and the co-development of defence and advanced technology systems, as recently demonstrated by Embraer’s partnership with EDGE entity HALCON for the development of weapon systems for Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano aircraft. We aim to create a more fertile environment for more relationships with leading Brazilian companies to flourish, and to expand the reach and use of EDGE’s products, services, and solutions in Brazil and globally.”

Attending delegates pledged to continue working closely and to achieve mutually agreed objectives for all parties in the military and advanced technology domains.

