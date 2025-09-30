​​Company highlights its commitment to the Middle East’s evolving security ecosystem with cutting-edge innovations in physical access control, mobile credentials, and interoperable security systems

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, showcased its latest portfolio of physical access control and mobile credentialing innovations at the 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025. From biometric facial recognition readers to intelligent controllers and mobile-first access solutions, HID is demonstrating technologies designed to deliver secure, seamless, and future-ready security ecosystems aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and ambitious digital transformation agenda.

Saudi Arabia’s security market is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by large-scale infrastructure projects and a national push for digitalization. According to recent research, the market is projected to grow from $2.0 billion in 2024 to $3.4 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth underscores the critical need for future-ready security ecosystems that enhance operational efficiency, while ensuring a seamless user experience.

“At a time when Saudi Arabia is undergoing a profound digital and infrastructure transformation, the need for secure, interoperable, and future-ready access control systems has never been greater,” said Gustavo Gassmann, VP of Emerging Markets for Physical Access Control at HID. “The solutions we are showcasing at this year’s edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia reflect HID’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom in accelerating its Vision 2030 ambitions by delivering cutting-edge technologies that enhance security, streamline operations, and enable a seamless user experience. We are proud to bring global innovation tailored to local needs, ensuring organizations across the region can embrace the next generation of mobile and digital credentialing solutions with confidence.”

Visitors to HID’s booth number 1-B24 will experience live demonstrations of the company’s latest offerings, including:

HID® Amico™ Biometric Facial Recognition Readers – This new line of readers offers fast, secure, and contactless access. Available with either a 3.5" or 7" TFT color LCD display, the readers are ideal for mid-sized organizations and high-traffic areas, providing a modern and easy-to-manage solution. The 7" reader also includes a built-in SIP intercom for added convenience.

– This new line of readers offers fast, secure, and contactless access. Available with either a 3.5" or 7" TFT color LCD display, the readers are ideal for mid-sized organizations and high-traffic areas, providing a modern and easy-to-manage solution. The 7" reader also includes a built-in SIP intercom for added convenience. Mercury Intelligent Controllers – The next-generation MP1501 and MP1502 controllers are designed to handle emerging technologies and evolving system environments. They offer enhanced processing, robust cybersecurity measures like secure boot and TLS 1.3, and flexible installation with Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+), making them a top choice for modern security infrastructure.

– The next-generation MP1501 and MP1502 controllers are designed to handle emerging technologies and evolving system environments. They offer enhanced processing, robust cybersecurity measures like secure boot and TLS 1.3, and flexible installation with Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+), making them a top choice for modern security infrastructure. HID® Aero® X100 and X1100 Controllers – The HID Aero X100 and X1100 provide on-board IO support for up to two access points and multiple readers. These controllers feature robust relays and supervised inputs for monitoring door status and other critical systems, offering a reliable and secure foundation for any access control deployment.

– The HID Aero X100 and X1100 provide on-board IO support for up to two access points and multiple readers. These controllers feature robust relays and supervised inputs for monitoring door status and other critical systems, offering a reliable and secure foundation for any access control deployment. HID Signo™ Readers – The Signo readers, available in both black and white, provide a modern design and flexible performance, supporting a wide range of credential technologies. These readers fortify facilities with advanced security features, extending HID's leadership in the access control industry.

– The Signo readers, available in both black and white, provide a modern design and flexible performance, supporting a wide range of credential technologies. These readers fortify facilities with advanced security features, extending HID's leadership in the access control industry. HID Mobile Access® – HID Mobile Access allows smartphones and smartwatches to be used as secure credentials for accessing buildings, elevators, and more with a single tap. It also integrates seamlessly with Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, allowing users to store and use their access credentials in the same way they manage payments and tickets. By replacing traditional physical cards with mobile-first solutions, organizations can deliver a more convenient, secure, and future-ready access experience while accelerating their digital transformation journey.

“At HID, our strategy goes beyond simply introducing new products; we are committed to building comprehensive, future-ready security ecosystems that address the region’s evolving needs,” said Sam Cherif, Senior Director and Head of Middle East Africa (MEA) at HID. “By combining advanced hardware innovation with mobile and digital credentialing capabilities, HID empowers enterprises and government entities to achieve greater security, operational efficiency, and user convenience, all while supporting the Middle East’s broader digital transformation journey.”

By integrating biometric recognition, intelligent controllers, and mobile-first solutions, HID’s portfolio not only addresses the growing complexity of security requirements but also helps businesses and government entities future-proof their access control strategies. The company’s demonstration at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 comes at a timely moment, as demand for advanced identity solutions continues to rise across the Kingdom and the wider Middle East region.

Stay Connected with HID

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2025 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

HID

Matt Winn

mwinn@hidglobal.com

PROGLOBAL (Agency)

Nausheen Shamsher

HID@proglobal.ae