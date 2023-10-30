HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Logistics Center in Shannon, Ireland. The new facility is HID’s second largest Logistics Center, supporting 55 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The occasion was marked with an official ribbon-cutting and a visit from local government and business leaders, as well as HID’s operations leadership team. The new 4157 m2 Logistics Center is double the size of HID’s previous facility and employs 60 people with a goal of expanding headcount in the years to come.

“The new Logistic Center is strategic in sustaining the global growth HID has experienced, and it demonstrates our commitment to fostering innovation and product availability across the region,” said Josh Freeman, HID’s Senior Vice President and Head of Operations.

“Congratulations to HID on the opening of their new Logistic Center in Shannon. Since 2006 HID's growth and expansion here in Ireland is truly a great success story, and the new Center will allow for an even better service to their European customers. I’m delighted that HID has chosen Shannon and the Mid-West Region for this new expansion, and welcome all growth opportunities, especially in regional areas. Shannon is thriving in the technology space and having a global leader such as HID open in the area is a very welcome addition. I wish all the team the best with this new expansion and continued success,” said Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary.

“I wish to congratulate HID for the establishment of its second site in Ireland, and its second largest Logistics Center. A leading technology solutions company operating in several fast-growing markets, HID is a welcome addition to the Midwest established Technology cluster. I wish HID and its team in Shannon every success with this expansion,” said CEO of IDA Ireland, Michael Lohan.

Operating in Ireland since 2006, HID has steadily expanded its manufacturing, R&D, supply chain customer service, IT, finance, human resources, and other business functions in Ireland to support a growing customer base across EMEA.

HID first established itself in the country in Tully, County Galway in 2006. The company is best known in Ireland for providing the enabling technology for Ireland’s revolutionary passport card program, which was the first of its kind to allow travelers to cross borders in Europe with an electronic passport card rather than a traditional passport booklet. In 2022, HID opened an award-winning Center of Excellence in Galway city, employing about 500 people.

