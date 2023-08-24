HID, the world's leading provider of trusted identity solutions, recently announced it now offers companies the integration of employee badges into digital wallets, allowing for convenient, seamless access to the workplace.

The integration of the HID Mobile Access® solution with digital wallets simplifies access control to buildings and improves the user experience. Employees are not required to present physical cards but can instead identify themselves to their employers with their smartphone or smartwatch. Employees only need to activate the badge in their digital wallet and can then gain access to not just their workplace, but also to enabled corporate applications. To use this simple and digital form of authentication, all businesses need is an NFC-enabled reader.

In addition to access control, there are several other applications for the digital employee ID card, including laptops and workstations, secure printing, special access to restricted areas, charging stations and even parking.

The mobile employee ID card offers companies several benefits at once. These include:

Enhanced security: Biometric authentication, such as facial and fingerprint recognition, adds an extra layer of security to verify the user's identity. Additionally, the encryption technologies used in digital wallets ensure the secure storage and transmission of digital credentials.

Frictionless Experience: Thanks to NFC technology, users can access places quickly and safely.

Streamlined security: With badges in digital wallets, key distribution and management across the entire company are streamlined as there is no need to print physical keys for employees or guests.

Convenience and Uninterrupted Access: If the user's mobile device needs a charge, their badge will still work for up to five hours with power reserve/saver mode.

Protection on lost or stolen devices: If the device is lost or stolen, a locator app allows users to lock or locate the lost or stolen device to help locate their device, as well as suspend or remotely erase their badge.

Reduced costs: Adopting HID Mobile Access with digital wallets eliminates the need for producing and distributing physical badges, reducing associated costs such as printing, maintenance, and replacement. This shift to digital credentials also aligns with sustainability goals by reducing plastic waste.

Improved efficiency and scalability: Remote management and updating of credentials are possible through the HID Origo™ cloud platform. The modular, multilayered secure infrastructure is validated by industry-leading certifications and fully committed to via HID’s service level agreements and support. Using HID Origo for cloud-connected access control devices, applications, and trusted mobile identities, organisations can enhance security, improve workplace efficiency, and scale their access control infrastructure.

Another important argument for integrating employee ID cards onto a mobile device is sustainability. The production of corporate ID cards and the matching sleeves consumes large amounts of plastic. In addition, companies often have to reissue the cards several times if they are lost. Digital employee ID cards, on the other hand, consume fewer resources and help companies meet their climate change goals.

"With digital employee badges, companies are adapting to the usage habits of their employees," says Gustavo Gassmann, HID Vice President of Emerging Markets, PACS. "Mobile devices have become essential components of most people’s daily lives, not just for their useful features but also for the invaluable, convenient benefits they provide. And because people always have their devices with them, accessing places and moving around different parts of the building through them makes sense.”

-Ends-

For more information on HID Mobile Access solutions, visit the website.

Stay Connected with HID

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2023 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, the HID Blue Brick logo the Chain Design, HID Mobile Access and HID Origo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Nausheen.shamsher@proglobal.ae