The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Educational Charitable Trust, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, met today with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, at Gudaibiya Palace.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to upskilling its national workforce, fostering creativity and innovation to address any challenges, and creating opportunities for Bahraini talents in line with the Kingdom’s national development initiative, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman emphasised the importance of furthering cooperation between Tamkeen and the Ministry of Labour, along with the private sector, to implement initiatives that positions Bahraini talents as the first choice for employment in the labour market.

For his part, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman expressed his gratitude for His Highness’s commitment to strengthening joint efforts in providing job opportunities for Bahrainis to meet the Kingdom’s aspirations.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, attended the meeting.