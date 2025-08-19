Abu Dhabi, UAE – Apparel Group is proud to announce the regional debut of global casual footwear brand HEYDUDE with the opening of its first store in the Gulf at Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi. Spanning 135 square meters, this inaugural opening marks the start of an exciting expansion journey, with more stores set to open across the GCC in the coming years.

Initially founded in Italy in 2008 and acquired by Crocs, Inc. in 2022, HEYDUDE is redefining casual footwear with its ultra-light, exceptionally comfortable shoes that are Unlike Anything. Known for its best-selling icon styles, the Wally and the Wendy, the brand offers a distinctive blend of comfort, versatility, and effortless style that resonates across generations.

“Our vision with HEYDUDE is to bring disruptive, comfort-driven footwear to the region’s growing community of consumers. We are excited to introduce a brand that not only prioritizes comfort but also celebrates individuality and relaxed living – values that strongly connect with today’s Gulf consumers,” said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group.

“We couldn’t be more proud of this exciting new chapter in the HEYDUDE journey across the globe. We have deep trust in Apparel Group’s clear vision and strong ability to serve the Gulf region consumers with HEYDUDE’s unique blend of style and comfort,” said Michael Anthes, Senior Vice President & General Manager at HEYDUDE International.

The Reem Mall location will showcase the full range of HEYDUDE shoes across men’s, women’s, and kids’ collections. Designed for those who embrace creativity, movement, and laid-back lifestyles, HEYDUDE is set to become the go-to choice for footwear in the UAE.

As one of the fastest growing casual footwear brands in the space, HEYDUDE has seen a rapid rise in global brand fandom, with brand fans often owning multiple pairs of HEYDUDE shoes across varying styles. Social buzz, cultural collaborations, and a new global ambassador — actress Sydney Sweeney — have further propelled the brand’s relevance and energy.

As HEYDUDE lands in Abu Dhabi, it is one more step in reinforcing Apparel Group's commitment to bringing world-class brands to GCC consumers.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision