Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Centre of Excellence in Smart and Sustainable Construction (CES2C) at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, in partnership with Jacobs, has published a report titled "Gender Equity in Construction and Engineering: Insights from Female Emirati Professionals". The report was launched at an event in celebration of International Women in Engineering Day, hosted at the Heriot-Watt University campus, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Sharjah Consultative Council and Honorary Professor at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Her Excellency Laila Rahhal El Atfani, President & Founder Business Gate & Woman Business Circle & I Am Africa, and His Excellency Yaqoob Al Ali - Executive Director & Private Advisor, Ofﬁce of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum.

This exploratory study focuses on the nuanced landscape of gender equity within the engineering and construction industry, spotlighting the pivotal role and experiences of Emirati women, and is anchored in the insights gathered from semi-structured interviews with female Emirati professionals who vary widely in their background and career stages.

The insights from interviews show many advancing early to leadership roles, reflecting the UAE's supportive environment. Despite challenges like work-life balance, workplace culture adaptation, subconscious biases, and industry underrepresentation, their resilience and achievements are transformative. Ongoing support from UAE leadership and corporate initiatives in both private and public sectors has enabled these women to lead flagship and innovative projects, challenging traditional norms and inspiring future generations. Their successes highlight the benefits of an inclusive environment that values diverse talents.

Interviewees recommend specific strategic interventions to further gender equity including enhanced maternity benefits especially in the private sector, flexible working conditions, increasing visibility of successful Emirati women, and implementing targeted mentoring programs. These steps aim to improve retention, and career advancement and longevity among Emirati women in engineering and construction.

Commenting on the launch of the pilot study, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, said, “Over the past twenty years, there has been a significant push by both government and quasi-government entities to bolster women's roles. This is especially true in the Gulf region, where substantial investments and research have been undertaken to refine the regulatory framework, thereby fostering female empowerment. In the United Arab Emirates, women have proven to be indispensable to the nation's progress. Historically, engineering was a field predominantly reserved for men, with nearly all engineering programs in the UAE's universities catering exclusively to male students. However, women have shown themselves to be more than capable of excelling in all engineering disciplines. The current landscape of the industry is influenced in part by governmental policies, but it is largely shaped by the aspirations, discipline, and zeal of women who are eager to contribute to the visible advancements we observe in the sector today.”

Associate Professor at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Dr. Karima Hamani said, “Universities support women in construction by encouraging female participation in construction-related programmes, mentorship opportunities and networking events specifically to help women foster connections with industry leaders. Research outputs like this one initiate a productive dialogue and serve as a pivotal first step in showcasing the success stories and diverse experiences of Emirati women in these fields. By highlighting these narratives, we aim to actively promote diversity in construction and foster strong partnerships with our male colleagues. I hope this will pave the way for further initiatives that enhance the participation of women in the industry.

Nikolas Karagkounis, Market Solutions Director and Tunnels and Ground Engineering Lead at Jacobs Middle East, said “In recent years, the focus on gender equity within engineering and construction firms has significantly enhanced. There are now clearer strategies for promoting inclusivity and diversity. However, important challenges persist. In certain areas such as green economy professions, and in combination with the effects of climate change that disproportionately affect women and vulnerable populations, the projected trend is negative.

While the percentage of women earning engineering degrees has increased, and in many countries surpassed the number of men, growth has been gradual. In addition, earning engineering degrees has not translated into equal percentages of women entering the engineering and construction professions. Ongoing efforts, such as this study focusing on Emirati women, are crucial as they foster productive conversations and highlight the achievements so far and the challenges that remain. By engaging in such research, we aim to make a difference, promote diversity in construction and engineering, and address recruitment, retention and career advancement to leadership positions to achieve better gender parity.”

The pilot study on Gender Equity in Construction and Engineering can be accessed here.

About Heriot-Watt University Dubai

As the first British university to set up a campus in Dubai in 2005, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has established itself as a pioneer in the higher education market in the UAE. The University’s reputation for world-class teaching and practical, leading-edge research combined with its strong links to business and industry, has seen it attract a thriving population of undergraduate and postgraduate students. It offers an extensive range of programmes and disciplines, spanning postgraduate and undergraduate courses. Heriot-Watt graduates are highly employable and sought after by the best organisations worldwide, with over 90% in graduate level jobs or further study within six months of graduation.

For more information, please visit https://www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.htm.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we challenge today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

Jacobs has a longstanding history in the Middle East dating back to 1945 first embarking on projects in the oil, gas, and energy sectors. Over the decades, Jacobs’ focus has evolved to encompass urban planning, social infrastructure, water, transportation and ports projects across the Middle East. Today, our team is engaged on transformative projects such as NEOM’s The Line, Etihad Rail, Expo City Dubai and Red Sea International Airport, all of which are transforming the economy and society. By aligning our efforts with our clients vision, we contribute to the development of sustainable communities whilst driving economic growth and social progress for the region’s future generations.

Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.