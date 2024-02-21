Cairo – Henkel Egypt is proud to announce a historic achievement in its environmental sustainability journey: 6 of October production site has achieved carbon neutral production and become one of the first sites in the High Growth Region, encompassing the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. This significant milestone marks a key step towards Henkel's ambitious goal of making its entire global production climate-positive by 2030.

The 6 of October City plant, which manufactures laundry and home care liquid products, has long been a pioneer in energy efficiency initiatives. Building upon its existing track record of using renewable electricity, the site took a decisive step towards carbon neutral production by completely eliminating fossil fuels from its energy consumption. This ambitious transition was achieved through the installation of two state-of-the-art electric boilers and meeting the entire heat demand for the factory through electricity generated by solar panels in Egypt.

Carol Milan, President and Managing Director, Henkel Egypt, said: "This achievement is a testament to Henkel's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and leadership in sustainability. The 6 of October plant has set a groundbreaking example within the High Growth Region, demonstrating the feasibility and impact of transitioning to completely carbon-neutral operations.”

“This success story serves as an example of inspiration for other production sites in the region, paving the way for a more sustainable future,” Milan added.

The switch to renewable electricity and all-electric equipment has resulted in a substantial carbon footprint reduction for the 6 of October plant. An estimated 1,900 metric tons of CO2 are avoided annually, equivalent to driving a car 237 times around the world. This significant decrease not only contributes to combating climate change but also aligns with Henkel's strategic sustainability focus on climate protection and circular economy.

The achievements in 6 of October plant demonstrate Henkel's commitment to driving sustainable change throughout its operations. As Henkel continues its journey towards climate positivity, the success story of the 6 of October plant serves as a powerful example of how ambition, innovation, and a genuine commitment to sustainability can pave the way for a cleaner and healthier planet.

About Henkel Egypt

Henkel began its business operations in Egypt in 1992 and it is continuing to develop its business on a sustainable basis. Henkel Egypt is proud to have established a fruitful relationship with Egyptian consumers and the Egyptian government through its pioneering brands and the trust in both the Egyptian economy and Egyptian talents. Currently, Henkel Egypt employs more than 500 employees. In addition to more than 3000 indirect jobs. With the launch of the unified business unit "Henkel Consumer brands", the company gained more prominent presence and widespread, especially in hair care, laundry and home care products in Egypt, where three of the company's brands (Persil, Pril and Palette) are considered the strongest in Egypt. Henkel prides itself as a leader in technology and is committed to technology transfer to the country and development of the Egyptian labor/youth through training and on-the-job development. Henkel is committed to operating sustainably in Egypt and is a responsible corporate citizen; it invests in the community and the environment it operates in as part of its global sustainability strategy and targets.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2020, Henkel reported sales of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.6 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com