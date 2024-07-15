Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Henkel, a global leader in industrial and consumer products, is proud to announce the opening of its cutting-edge beauty care production facility in Riyadh.

The facility will produce a wide range of products under the well-known Pert brand, including shampoos, conditioners, and other specialized items, meeting the growing demand for premium personal care products in the Middle East.

This landmark development represents a major step forward for the Henkel Consumer Brands (HCB) division. It emphasizes Henkel's commitment to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia and the broader region, reinforcing the company’s dedication to local production and sustainable business practices.

Sustainability is a key focus at the facility. The plant features next generation water treatment technology designed to minimize water waste and sustainable practices that significantly improve energy efficiency, aligning with Henkel’s global sustainability objectives.

Irina Eliseeva, General Manager Henkel Consumer Brands, commented: "Saudi Arabia is a very important market for us. Investing in localizing our production in Riyadh brings us closer to our consumers and allows us to expand our portfolio with Pert Hair care products made right here. This complements our existing locally produced range, including Persil Abaya Shampoos, Persil gel and powder detergents, DAC disinfectant and home cleaning products. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, locally made offerings that meet the evolving needs of our valued Saudi consumers and beyond."

The grand opening ceremony was attended by prominent industry figures and Henkel executives. Amr Elfawal, Project Lead and Regional Head of MEA-Central Asia at Henkel Consumer Brands, remarked: “The new production facility in Riyadh represents Henkel’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and purposeful growth. This facility will enhance our production capabilities and strengthen our market position, allowing Henkel to provide its leading beauty care products to our customers.”

Constructed in just one year, the new facility is set to boost Henkel’s operational efficiency and market responsiveness in the Kingdom. By establishing a local production hub, Henkel can better meet the changing demands of the Saudi market and the region, ensuring faster delivery times and improved product availability.

With over two decades of operation in Saudi Arabia, Henkel’s opening of the new plant underscores its long-term commitment to the country and the region. The beauty care production facility is a testament to Henkel’s dedication to excellence and strategic vision for future growth. The company looks forward to the ongoing success and contributions of the plant in advancing its development and sustainability initiatives in the Middle East.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The Adhesive Technologies business unit is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in hair care and laundry & home care in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil, and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2022, Henkel reported sales of more than 22 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.3 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” More information at www.henkel.com

Henkel in the GCC was established in 1998 and has since grown rapidly with over 1,000 employees representing more than 50 different nationalities and building a strong, talented local and multinational work force. In Dubai (UAE) Henkel operates its corporate headquarters as well as two innovation centers for the region and one factory for Adhesive Technologies in Umm Al Quwain. For KSA the company operates one factory for Laundry & Home Care in Riyadh, and two factories for Adhesive Technologies in Dammam.

Website: www.henkel-gcc.com

Twitter: @HenkelGCC

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

SEC Newgate Middle East

Katja Novaković or Ihab Yousef

katja.novakovic@secnewgate.ae or ihab.yousef@secnewgate.ae