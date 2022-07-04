Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly known as Etisalat Digital) and the region’s trusted security advisor, has announced a partnership with Cribl, the leader in observability ecosystems and unified data pipelines. The partnership will enable customers of Help AG in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to adopt cost-effective data flow management tools and drive higher efficiency in secure data interpretation across their services.

The need to deliver the right data to the right place in the right format with fit-for-purpose solutions has increased exponentially over the past few years, especially in the data security landscape, as Security Operations Centre (SOC) data volumes grow at an unprecedented pace and data budgets struggle to keep up.

The partnership between Help AG and Cribl will leverage the unmatched expertise of both companies to enhance data fidelity for threat hunting and compliance through smart routing technology. Through its bouquet of three core products, Cribl will support Help AG’s mission in making sure customers in the UAE and KSA are getting the fastest detection of any security threats through managed data flow, while equipping them with the most optimised and efficient managed security services (MSS).

The key component of the partnership will be Cribl Stream, a streaming data processor which reshapes, enriches and routes data to manage logs from Help AG’s security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solutions more efficiently. Additionally, Cribl’s other two core products – Cribl Edge and AppScope – will deploy vendor-agnostic agents to send observability data to any destination and enable the collection of advanced system metrics and data from Help AG client endpoints.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “We are very pleased to work together with Cribl in our mission towards making data flow management tools more efficient and observability data more secure, while significantly reducing the cost of managing this data for our valued clients in the region. Cribl’s bespoke big data analytics solutions will grant our customers more visibility and control while maximising value from Help AG’s existing range of services, making observability even more beneficial and profitable for them.”

Hash Choudhuri, General Manager EMEA at Cribl, said: “We founded Cribl with the firm belief that collecting, analysing, and storing observability data does not need to be a trade-off for digital enterprises. That is why our agreement with Help AG will add value to their overall offering by making vendor and client data more secure and easy to interpret in the most efficient way. We are delighted by this opportunity to serve a rapidly growing base of customers and enterprises in UAE and KSA.”

The easy-to-use Cribl interface will not only simplify the data onboarding process for the industry leading SIEM platforms for Help AG customers but also comes with the out-of-the box capability to remove the “noise” from client data and drastically reduce the license cost of chosen data platforms.