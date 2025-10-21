Dubai, UAE: Hedge & Sachs (H&S), a leading financial advisory firm, has been officially granted the Category 5 license by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This milestone marks a defining moment in the firm’s evolution and underscores its commitment to building a secure, future-focused financial advisory platform in the UAE.

The license authorizes H&S to offer comprehensive financial advisory services to individuals, family offices, and institutional clients. More than a regulatory endorsement, it reflects the firm’s consistent efforts to strengthen investor protection, elevate advisory standards, and align its operations with the UAE’s forward-looking financial vision.

“Receiving the SCA Category 5 license is both a recognition and a responsibility,” said Shivansh Rachit, Founder, Group President & Executive Chairman at Hedge & Sachs. “Our journey has always been about putting investors first — ensuring they have a partner who operates with integrity, foresight, and accountability. This license is a testament to our long-term commitment to secure and sustainable value creation.”

From its humble beginnings, H&S has evolved into a 200-member financial powerhouse known for its strategic insight, disciplined execution, and focus on results. Over the years, the firm has established a robust operational framework and strong risk management systems, enabling it to navigate complex markets while prioritizing client success.

With this new regulatory achievement, Hedge & Sachs is poised to expand its service portfolio, introduce innovative investment products, and explore emerging asset classes to meet the growing needs of its clients. The firm’s next phase of growth will focus on leveraging financial technology to enhance precision, efficiency, and overall client experience.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global financial hub, Hedge & Sachs stands committed to being a long-term partner for investors — one that upholds the highest professional standards while continuously evolving to meet the demands of a dynamic market.

About Hedge & Sachs:

Founded in 2021, Hedge & Sachs (H&S) is a leading independent asset management and financial advisory firm based in Dubai, UAE. The company offers personalized financial advice and comprehensive asset management solutions, designed to help clients achieve safe, seamless, and sustainable investments.

H&S group provides a broad suite of services including Asset Management, Financial Consultancy, and Investment Consultancy, catering to individuals, family offices, and institutional investors. Guided by a commitment to integrity, transparency, and client-centric excellence, Hedge & Sachs continues to empower investors with strategies that balance growth, innovation, and risk management in an evolving global market.

For more details - https://hedgeandsachs.com/