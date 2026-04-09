Abu Dhabi – H.E Maqsoud Kruse, Chairman of International Steering Board of Hedayah, The International Center of Excellence for Countering Extremism & Violent Extremism, received a delegation from Board of Trustees of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies to discuss avenues for joint research collaboration and the development of scientific research mechanisms.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of integrating efforts among specialized research institutions. Discussions focused on building strategic partnerships that support and advance scientific output in alignment with globally recognized academic publishing standards, while enhancing the visibility of research outputs across international libraries and scientific platforms.

The meeting also included an in-depth discussion on addressing the intellectual and cultural challenges facing the world today, highlighting the importance of developing academic and awareness programs to counter extremism based on well-documented scientific and research foundations. In addition, both parties explored opportunities for collaboration in publishing peer-reviewed studies and scientific journals, reinforcing the vital role of research institutions in shaping a robust scientific discourse. This aligns with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to promote a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, contribute to building more aware and open societies, strengthen the global presence of Arab research, and reinforce the role of research institutions in supporting evidence-based policymaking.

At the conclusion of the visit, Emirates Scholar Center delegation presented His Excellency with a copy of the International Journal of Civilizations Studies & Tolerance Sciences, as well as a copy of the outcomes from the 2nd edition of the International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference, as a gesture of appreciation. Both parties reaffirmed the importance of continuing coordination and exchanging expertise to support the development of impactful initiatives that further position the UAE as a global capital for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.