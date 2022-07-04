The three-year accreditation strengthens Healthpoint’s commitment to providing best-in-class patient care across its clinics

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Healthpoint, a Mubadala Health partner, has received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International) for its Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department.

The CARF accreditation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization, which boasts accountability and adherence to internationally accepted standards within the health and human services fields. Healthpoint was awarded the three-year accreditation following a rigorous on-site peer review process which demonstrated to a team of surveyors its commitment to exemplary patient care. As a result of the audit, Healthpoint’s services and programs were deemed measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.

Accredited service providers enjoy international recognition for their commitment to excellence. The accreditation exemplifies an organization’s drive to improve efficiency, value-for-money, and service delivery, in turn creating a foundation for excellent consumer satisfaction.

Omar Al Naqbi, Executive Director of Healthpoint, commented: “We are exceptionally proud to have been awarded this three-year accreditation by CARF international. This esteemed award serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible caregivers and underscores our commitment to continuously enhancing patient care. Our Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department at Healthpoint is a regional leader, offering best-in-class treatments covering both conservative and pre-operative/post-operative cases in subsidiary ortho, spine, pediatric, and occupational therapy."

Al Naqbi added: “We remain steadfast in our ambition to keep patients at the heart of every decision. We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of health and safety, in addition to enforcing practices that are efficient and impactful.”

In line with its commitment to world-class care, Healthpoint has brought onboard world-renowned expertise and state-of-the-art facilities. Equipped with the latest technology, Healthpoint’s 1,000 square meter Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department stretches across different indoor and outdoor locations to provide the best possible recovery and clinical outcomes for patients.

The technology employed within the physiotherapy department includes a hydrotherapy underwater treadmill. Regarded as a revolutionary approach to physical therapy and sports medicine, the underwater treadmill allows recovering patients to simulate land-based walking, running or sports-specific activities without the bodyweight and joint impact experienced on land.

Similarly, the department is equipped with an anti-gravity treadmill which empowers people to move in new ways and without pain. This helps patients recover mobility, improve wellness, and enhance physical performance. Another leading technology that can be found within the physiotherapy department at Healthpoint is a computer-controlled tilting and rotating device that aims to strengthen the muscles of the core and spine via stabilizing the spinal column by changing the body position within the gravitational field of the earth. The Healthpoint team also tailor specific exercises and techniques in specialized slings that aim to restore functional and pain free movement patterns through high levels of neuromuscular stimulation. Caregivers typically employ these slings to treat lower back, neck and shoulder pain.

-Ends-

About CARF

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, a Mubadala Health partner, is a premium hospital with three specialty centers – the Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Center, the Dental Clinic and Musculoskeletal Center. Based in Abu Dhabi and accepting patients throughout the UAE and GCC, the hospital provides community care, grounded in the latest internationally recognized medical approaches.

Healthpoint is committed to working with companies within the Mubadala Health network and with its strategic partners from the world’s best healthcare organizations, as well as other hospitals and clinics locally and regionally. We deliver quality and accessible care and education to everyone, from patients and their families to communities, to achieve better health together. Healthpoint’s innovative care and health programs offer our patients and the community the specific tools they need to make better choices regarding their health and lead healthier, happier, and longer lives.

Healthpoint’s compassionate clinical staff are leaders in their respective fields and combine international standards and latest innovations with local understanding to create a world-class hospital experience. The clinical and non-clinical staff work as one integrated team in a culture that continuously aims to improve patient experience, outcomes and employee engagement. Healthpoint provides full-cycle organized care using the integrated practice unit (IPU) model, which tailors treatment around the individual patient, with every action in the practice complementing the other to increase standards, avoid unnecessary care and simplify each patient’s journey.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

