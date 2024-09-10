Eng. Mohamed Sami: "We are keen to meet the needs of customers for products with high quality and at an appropriate price

Cairo - Dr. Ali Al-Ghamrawy, Head of the Drug Authority, inspected the pavilion of Pharma Egypt Engineering Company, a pioneer in the field of designing and implementing sterile rooms for pharmaceutical factories, medical supplies and their devices during its participation in the Pharmaconex exhibition for pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa, which is currently being held from September 8 to 10, 2024 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, with the attendance of more than 300 exhibiting companies from 20 countries.

Eng. Mohamed Sami, CEO of Pharma Egypt Engineering, confirmed in press statements today, during the exhibition, that Pharma Egypt Engineering's participation in Pharmaconex is the fifth consecutive participation, praising the sponsorship and presence of the Authority's Chairman in the exhibition, in addition to the participation of official government delegations from a number of African, Arab and Asian countries.

It is worth noting that Pharma Egypt Engineering has been operating in the Egyptian market since 2018, and the number of the company's clients reaches approximately 300 clients, as diverse as pharmaceutical, medical supplies factories, hospitals and laboratories. The most prominent services provided by the company are the design and implementation of sterile medical supplies factories, starting from the layout and obtaining approval from the Drug Authority, through the implementation of deep cleanrooms, encompassing the Turnkey system and the delivery of the factory to the Drug Authority. The company also excels at conducting validity tests, as well as manufacturing all sterile room devices for pharmaceutical factories such as handling windows, sample collection rooms and laminar airflow devices in various forms.

Sami pointed out that Pharma Egypt's participation in Pharmaconex comes within the framework of the company's commitment and keenness to enhance its presence in the local market and expand its scope of work to meet the needs of the Egyptian market by providing high-quality products.

He said that during the visit of the head of the Drug Authority to the company's pavilion, the company's latest products were reviewed, which are manufactured according to the highest international quality standards and good pharmaceutical manufacturing methods (cGMP).

He explained that the head of the Drug Authority praised the company's products displayed at Pharmaconex, in addition to the company's commitment to providing distinguished products to Egyptian factories accredited by the Drug Authority, he said, adding that relying on local factories is an absolute necessity at the present time to reduce imports and decrease the demand on hard currency.

He continued by saying: Pharma Egypt for Engineering provides products of the highest quality and has the ability to compete with its foreign counterparts at reasonable prices.

Sami explained that Pharma Egypt Engineering's goals are to be the first choice for anyone wishing to implement sterile medical supplies factories in the Egyptian market, especially in light of the distinguished experience in designing and implementing factories according to the requirements of the Egyptian Drug Authority. Three sterile medical supplies factories were delivered to the Drug Authority during this year alone, and work is currently underway to implement the self-destructing syringes factory, one of the national projects under the umbrella of the Arab African Company, one of the companies of the Arab Organization for Industrialization.

Sami confirmed that his company is very keen to provide local products to meet the needs of factories and hospitals, in parallel with the Egyptian state's vision to deepen local manufacturing.

Sami confirmed that Pharma Egypt has a strategy for expansion in Egypt through 3 main axes, including providing products that meet the aspirations of local entities, the second is to participate in all events and exhibitions specialized in the fields of industries and medical supplies to meet customers’ demand and open new partnerships with them, and the third is to carry out a formula that allows us to provide a high-quality product at a reasonable price.

He explained that his company is keen to put the interests and aspirations of customers at the top of its list of priorities to win their trust, which enhances its position as one of the most important leading brands in the field of implementing medical supplies and sterile rooms projects, noting that the Egyptian market is encouraging and attractive for investment.