In line with the UAE Government’s continued commitment to propel businesses towards greater heights, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, on July 20 paid a visit to the main office of The Kanoo Group—one of the largest family-owned conglomerates across the region.

H.E. Al Zeyoudi met with The Kanoo Group’s Chairman Mishal Kanoo and CEO Fahad Kanoo in order to learn more about the operations of Kanoo Logistics—one of the divisions of the company—in the UAE and the MENA region.

Kanoo Logistics offers global freight forwarding and end-to-end multimodal supply chain solutions to a diverse portfolio of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, automobile, chemical and FMCG sectors.

This division of The Kanoo Group has forged a strong reputation as a reliable and trusted logistics enterprise, capable of efficiently moving freight across the globe. It is currently present across the GCC and has facilities in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE (Dubai, Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi), Oman, and Qatar.

During the meeting, H.E. Al Zeyoudi underscored how The Kanoo Group can further strengthen its vital role in the UAE’s non-oil economy, with the government aiming to support its continued growth in the country. The Minister also expressed his interest in conducting a site visit to Kanoo Logistics’ offices in the UAE to acquaint himself with the office set-up as well as the division’s existing developments.

“The UAE Government and the Ministry of State for Foreign Trade have been very active in searching for ways to further augment the country’s non-oil economy. We believe that The Kanoo Group plays a central role in terms of solidifying this sector through the continued operations of its divisions, such as Kanoo Logistics,” he said.

He added: “The division, for one, has positioned itself as highly capable when it comes to providing freight forwarding and end-to-end multimodal supply chain solutions. This is why the Ministry will vow to support the Group’s initiatives in order to further fulfil its global mandate to propel the industry towards greater heights.”

The Kanoo Group’s Chairman also praised the support provided by the Ministry and the government during the visit. “It is truly an honour to be graced by the presence of H.E. Al Zeyoudi as it shows his commitment to help The Kanoo Group further grow and evolve. His visit reflects the government’s utmost support for our Group, which has been immensely essential to our development in this era. Without their help, we would not be here, effectively conducting our operations in new geographies as well as conquering the global stage,” he said.

Fahad added: “The Kanoo Group is truly grateful to see that the government remains committed to assist us in our quest to achieve further growth across the region. We are truly looking forward to undertaking more partnerships with the UAE government, as well as further supporting the UAE’s non-oil economy.”

Since its meteoric rise to fame regarding the non-oil economy, the UAE has been known as a reputable exporter of world-class products and services, ranging from everyday necessities to highly specialised items.

At the forefront of this economic revolution lies The Kanoo Group, one of the largest independent, family-owned groups of companies in the Gulf region, with products and services ranging from shipping, travel, machinery, logistics, property, oil and gas, power, chemicals, trainings, among others.

