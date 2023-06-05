Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, has visited The Heart of Europe island, the flagship master project by the Kleindienst Group. Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of the Kleindienst Group, extended a warm welcome to His Excellency at the islands. They held discussions around various subjects, including the opening of the 5-Star Côte d'Azur Monaco Hotel and other upcoming mega-developments on the islands.

His Excellency witnessed firsthand the progress of the landmark project and the Kleindienst Group's unwavering commitment to combining cutting-edge safety solutions integrated with an unrivalled luxury hospitality experience. Furthermore, expressing his satisfaction with The Heart of Europe project's potential, His Excellency emphasised the importance of leveraging technological advancements to ensure the safety and security of Dubai's residents and visitors.

He also explored the largest privately-owned Coral Institute, established to foster the dynamic marine ecosystem at The Heart of Europe. The development aims to promote sustainable living by using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

About Kleindienst Group:

Kleindienst Group features an exclusive property portfolio in desirable locations worldwide and has been the leading global real estate corporation, and the largest European family-owned business in the UAE. The group is known for its innovation, creativity, performance-driven approach, pioneering spirit, and always staying ahead of the curve boldness. The group’s flagship property, The Heart of Europe, comprises six unique islands in Dubai’s ‘The World’ archipelago that blends European culture, architecture, and hospitality with the UAE luxury and innovation.

About The Heart of Europe Development:

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on The World Islands in Dubai. It comprises six unique islands, each with its own design and theme inspired by various European countries. The Heart of Europe development features a range of lavish and upscale properties, including beachfront villas, deluxe hotels and underwater living experience. It offers a host of world-class amenities such as climate-controlled raining streets, and the region’s first coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem. The development aims to promote sustainable living through the use of renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.