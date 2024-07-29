Signing takes place on the sidelines of Investopia Global Talks in Chennai, India

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei: The new partnership will help foster an ecosystem conducive to entrepreneurship & innovation, supporting the UAE's vision to become a global hub for new economy

Abu Dhabi: H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ghafa Sustainability and Energy Solutions LLC and Atsuya Technologies Pvt Ltd, an Indian sustainability solutions company. The partnership will help foster innovation and cooperation in the areas of energy optimization and water consumption, as well as enhancing energy efficiency.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Investopia Global talks held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India recently, in collaboration with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The event was attended by more than 300 participants, including leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, economic experts, and representatives of prominent UAE and Indian private sector companies.

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei said: “The UAE's strategic vision to establish itself as a global hub for the new economy by the next decade hinges on the localization of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology across various sectors and activities, in line with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. Through Investopia, we are committed to supporting these efforts by encouraging business communities to form valuable partnerships in new and sustainable economic sectors. Additionally, our aim is to facilitate the growth of businesses in technology-driven fields, innovation, entrepreneurship, and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.”

“The new partnership between Ghafa Sustainability and Atsuya aims to contribute to the UAE's vision of transitioning to a knowledge-driven economy and fostering an ecosystem conducive to entrepreneurship, innovation, research, and development. This strategic partnership centers on the creation of innovative businesses and new solutions that harness cutting-edge technologies, thus solidifying the UAE's status as a global hub for entrepreneurship, innovative businesses and startups. Moreover, this agreement will bolster the future prospects for the sustainable energy field in the country and reinforce its leadership in this vital sector at both regional and international levels,” H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei added.

Rashed Aldhaheri, CEO of Ghafa Sustainability & Energy Solutions LLC, said: “We are excited to partner with Atsuya Technologies to bring advanced IoT and AI-powered sustainability solutions to the UAE. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to drive sustainable development and energy efficiency across the region.”

"Our partnership with Ghafa Sustainability & Energy Solutions represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative sustainability solutions. We look forward to working together to create impactful projects that contribute to a greener and more sustainable future,” said Rahul Ganapathy, CEO of Atsuya Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The MoU signed between Ghafa Sustainability & Energy Solutions and Atsuya Technologies will facilitate the development of IoT and AI-powered solutions. The primary objective is to improve energy efficiency and promote sustainability by leveraging Atsuya's technological proficiency and Ghafa's wealth of resources and energy field experience.

The MoU reflects the UAE’s keenness to strengthen collaboration and forge partnerships with global companies in crucial economic sectors and domains. Its objective is to leverage the enablers offered by the country's business ecosystem to companies, entrepreneurs, and SMEs from across the globe, empowering them to establish impactful ventures. This reinforces the UAE's standing as a prominent global business hub and a premier destination for new economy enterprises.

Several key areas covered by the MoU include sustainable energy technologies, research and development, energy efficiency, capacity building and knowledge sharing to promote sustainable best practices, and energy monitoring and regulation.

